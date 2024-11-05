U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick seeks reelection against Democrat Ashley Ehasz in race representing Bucks County

U.S. Rep Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is seeking his fifth term in Congress and is facing a rematch against Democrat and Army veteran Ashley Ehasz.

Fitzpatrick, 50, a former FBI agent who is known for being moderate, ran a quiet campaign, avoiding the press and questions about whether he supports former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have long had their eyes on Fitzpatrick’s seat as a key flip opportunity, Bucks County has never voted to put Trump in the White House, but Bucks County voters have shown a willingness to split their tickets. Fitzpatrick has built a reputation as an independently minded Republican and has put distance between himself and Trump even as he has often avoided outright criticism of the former president.

This year, Democrats hoped that Trump being back on the ballot alongside a message about abortion rights would help propel Ehasz, 36, to victory.

But national Democrats did not devote the same number of resources to Ehasz’s race as they did to other competitive districts and the Democratic challenger largely relied upon the same messaging she used in her failed 2022 campaign.