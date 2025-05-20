Philly voters approve 3 ballot measures

Philadelphia voters have approved three ballot questions, advancing what are City Council’s aims to combat homelessness, boost spending on affordable housing, and better regulate the prison system.

With Question 1 approved, Philadelphia will create an Office of Homeless Services Ombudsperson — an independent inspector for the city’s homelessness program who will also serve as a public advocate for homeless people and their families. The ombudsperson’s efforts could lead to more thorough investigations of complaints at homeless shelters, for example, or streamlined spending on homelessness programs.

With Question 2 approved, Philadelphia will be required to spend more money on affordable housing. When developers build in Philadelphia, they can choose not to build zoning-mandated affordable housing units if they instead make payments to the city that are supposed to go toward the Housing Trust Fund. But the sum of those payments routes through the general fund, and mayoral administrations don’t always spend it on housing — now, they’ll have to increase spending specifically for housing.

With Question 3 approved, Philadelphia will create two new organizations to oversee the city’s prison system — an independent Philadelphia Prison Community Oversight Board and the Office of Prison Oversight. Complaints of short staffing and poor cell conditions have rocked the city’s jail system in recent years. Now, the new board will meet regularly to make recommendations for improving those problems, while the new oversight office will boost transparency by monitoring facilities and meeting with incarcerated individuals.