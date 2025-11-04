Chester County poll book error forces independents to vote provisionally through the morning

Independents in Chester County may have to cast a provisional ballot through the early hours of Election Day.

Poll books delivered to Chester County’s precincts Tuesday morning did not include the names of independent and third party voters, the county’s voter services department said in a post to X.

Poll books are the records poll workers use to verify that each voter is an eligible voter seeking to cast a ballot in the correct precinct.

The county is working to deliver supplemental poll books to allow independent and third party voters to cast ballots on voting machines.

In the meantime, voters will be asked to cast provisional ballots.

Provisional ballots are ballots used when poll workers cannot immediately verify the eligibility of the voters. The ballots will be counted but they are counted later than other votes, as election officials must first verify that the voter is eligible and has not already cast a ballot by mail or at another polling place.

All eligible voters in the county will still have the opportunity to cast a ballot and have it be counted.

Just over 75,000 Chester County voters are unaffiliated or registered to vote with a third party. Far few voters are likely to be affected by the error, however, as many cast mail ballots ahead of the election and odd-year elections tend to be lower in turnout.

A spokesperson for Chester County said the county will conduct a formal review to determine how unaffiliated and third party voters were left off poll books and prevent it from happening again.

Voters can track the status of their provisional ballot at https://www.pa.gov/agencies/vote/voter-support/provisional-ballot.