Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride is poised to become the first openly transgender member of Congress

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, already the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender elected official, is poised to become the first openly transgender member of Congress.

McBride, 33, is running to replace U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D., Del.), who is running for Senate. Blunt Rochester made history herself when she was elected in 2016, becoming the first woman and first African American elected to Congress from Delaware.

McBride is facing John Whalen III, a former police officer and construction company owner. The district is considered blue and has elected Democrats to the House for more than a decade.

