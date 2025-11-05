Democrats sweep Delaware County Council election centered on rising property taxes

Democrats swept Delaware County Council elections for the fifth consecutive election, further solidifying their dominance in the former Republican stronghold in the suburbs.

County Councilmember Richard Womack won a second term Tuesday while his running mate, County Controller Joanne Phillips was elected to her first term on Council. The Democrats overcame a Republican campaign focused on rising taxes under the council’s current leadership.

In statements early Wednesday morning, the Democrats thanked their supporters.

“I will continue to work hard and fight for the residents in our County. I look forward to working together with all parties to make Delaware County one of the strongest counties in the Commonwealth,” Womack said in a statement.

With all but one precinct reporting Wednesday morning, Republican challengers Brian Burke and Liz Piazza each trailed Womack and Phillips by roughly 50,000 votes.

Democrats have held all five seats on the Delaware County Council since 2020, when the party took control of the county for the first time since the Civil War. Democrats flipped the county as part of a national trend of suburbs shifting left, which was accelerated during President Donald Trump’s first term in office. They’ll keep their supermajority for the next two years, following Tuesday’s results.

In the years since Democrats took control in Delaware County, they say they’ve worked to enhance county services and repair infrastructure. That has included establishing a health department — Delaware County was the largest county in Pennsylvania without one at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and deprivatizing the county prison following a series of scandals.

Last year, the county increased property taxes 23%, citing the loss of federal pandemic relief dollars and inflation driving up salaries. Republicans made that increase the base of their campaign — telling voters that the Democrats were overspending and more tax increases were on the way.

Republicans wanted voters to give the GOP a voice on the board, even though they wouldn’t have the majority, to push back on budgetary decisions and hold the Democrats accountable.

But in the heavily Democratic county, the message wasn’t enough to sway the independent and Democratic voters Republicans needed to win seats. Instead, voters demonstrated continued trust in the existing county leadership.

On Election Day, Donald and Esther Newton, a Chester couple who have been married for more than 55 years, said they believed that it was about time their city received more care and investment through property taxes.

“Our infrastructure needs to be fixed, and that takes money,” Esther Newton said.

Democrats swept all county-wide races in on Tuesday. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who was among the first Democrats to win countywide office in Delaware County, won a seat on the county Court of Common Pleas Tuesday night. He will have to step down from his current role to take the seat.

Nate File contributed to this article.