Democrats control Delco, but here are the Republicans fighting to win back a spot in county government

The Republican primary for Delaware County’s two open council seats is officially underway.

On Tuesday night party leaders endorsed Brian Burke, a former member of the Upper Darby Township Council, and Tasliym Morales, a member of the Chester Upland School Board. But neither candidate has a clear path to the general election, despite earning the county party’s support. At least two other Republicans have said they intend to run in the May 20 primary election.

This year’s election will be critical for Delaware County Republicans. On the heels of a 23% property tax hike approved by the all-Democrat county council in December, Republicans believe they have a shot at flipping an open council seat and ousting Democratic incumbent Richard Womack as he seeks reelection.

Hailing from two of Delaware County’s most diverse and bluest municipalities, Burke and Morales could help Republicans build upon the inroads they began making in those communities last year.

“It’s not just Republicans. The ticket is going to appeal to Democrats and independents as well,” said Frank Agovino, the county’s GOP chair.

Historically, candidates endorsed by their local party have the best chance of prevailing in primary elections, but right-wing activist Charlie Alexander and former county employee Liz Piazza are pursuing the nomination anyways. To be on ballot each candidate must gather 250 signatures from registered Republicans.

A crowded primary will set up an additional hurdle for candidates as they fight for the support of the Republican base before appealing to a broader Delaware County electorate.

Even if Republicans win both seats on the board, they’ll still be the minority on the 5-seat council that is currently entirely made up of Democrats.

Six Democrats, including Womack, are seeking the Democratic endorsement for the seats. Party leaders will vote Saturday on the Democratic slate.

These are the Republicans who are running to regain a foothold on the council.

Tasliym Morales

Morales, a member of the Chester-Upland School Board, is a lifelong Republican who moved to Chester in 2011.

Morales considers herself an advocate for public education. She said that as a member of the county council she would advocate to re-privatize Delaware County’s prison and reform the way private prisons operate to give the county more say. Additionally, she said she would push back on the spending decisions that led to the county’s tax increase.

“I do know as an elected official sometimes you do have to make really, really hard decisions that are out of your control,” she said. “However, I also understand that before things get out of control there are opportunities to reel it in.”

Morales said she would aim to represent the entirety of the county and argued that some Republicans have abandoned the party’s values in recent years. Her lived experience, she said, distinguished her from other Republicans in the race.

The mission of the party, she said, is ensuring residents have safe neighborhoods, economic opportunity, and quality education.

“Serving the people is the most important,” she said.

Brian Burke

Burke, the former Upper Darby Council president, was elected as a Democrat to the township council in 2019 before changing parties amid clashes with former Mayor Barbarann Keffer and several Democratic councilmembers in 2022.

A member of the steamfitters union, Burke was one of three Democrats on the 10-member township council that sided with Republicans in disputes over allocation of federal COVID-19 relief dollars. The township’s Democratic Party formally condemned Burke and fellow councilmembers, Matt Silva and Laura Wentz, for “obstructing the business of the Council.”

Burke unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Upper Darby in 2023.

In a written statement Burke said his experience “confronting fiscal mismanagement” in Upper Darby prepared him to advocate for more fiscal responsibility at the council level. He pledged to take a “direct, unapologetic” approach in holding Democratic leadership accountable

“The reckless spending and mismanagement that has defined this administration must be addressed, and I will not sit idly by while this continues,” he said.

Liz Piazza

Piazza is a former longtime county employee who unsuccessfully ran for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives last year.

As an employee in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas’ domestic relations department Piazza served as a liaison for judges and attorneys, ran the warrant division, and froze and seized bank accounts for non-custodial parents.

The job, she said, meant she regularly interacted with the county’s prison, which has been the subject of persistent criticism by Republicans since the Democratic council de-privatized it.

Piazza said her primary goal as a member of the county council would be working to address the opioid crisis.

“I’ve always been there for the people, I’ve always been there for my community,” she said.

Charlie Alexander

Alexander, from Broomall, became involved in Delaware County politics in the spring as the county council considered using structures on land planned for a public park as a mental health facility.

Alexander was one of dozens of residents who flooded council meetings to oppose the idea. He claimed, without evidence, that the county intended to house undocumented immigrants in the building.

The project was ultimately deemed unfeasible. Over the summer Alexander continued to make unfounded claims about immigrants, insisting without evidence that undocumented immigrants were swimming naked in a local creek.

As he makes his run for council Alexander said immigration is not a priority as that is handled at the federal level. If elected, he vowed to focus on the county’s overspending, mismanagement of departments and a shortage of affordable housing.

“We need empathy here in Delaware County,” Alexander said. “People are hurting, they are hurting from a vast litany of things over the years and I plan to bring the healing to Delaware County.”

Who else sought an endorsement?

Sharon DeVaney, a grassroots activist and children’s book author, and Upland Mayor Bill Dennon both unsuccessfully sought the party endorsement.

Reached via Facebook Wednesday DeVaney said she had not yet decided whether she would remain in the race. Dennon did not respond to a request for comment.