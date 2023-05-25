Is Doug Mastriano running for U.S. Senate next year? He’s making a ‘special announcement’ tonight

State Sen. Doug Mastriano has been flirting with a run for U.S. Senate.

Tonight we’ll know for sure if he’s joining the race.

Mastriano (R., Franklin), a far-right state senator who lost his 2022 gubernatorial bid by 15 points and 800,000 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro, told The Inquirer last week he’d announce “crazy good news” about whether he’s entering the primary race for U.S. Senate. He’ll make his official announcement Thursday night on Facebook Live.

Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationwide — including former President Donald Trump — have expressed fear that Mastriano could be a drag on the GOP ticket in 2024, Politico reported last month.

“That wasn’t a close race. He was beat pretty badly,” Samuel Chen, a Republican consultant who has worked on statewide campaigns in Pennsylvania, said of Mastriano’s loss to Shapiro. “The odds do not look good that he could win in 2024.”

On TikTok, Mastriano appeared to try to buck these concerns by listing former President Abraham Lincoln’s failures throughout his political career until his election as president in 1860.

Mastriano was first elected to the state Senate in a 2019 special election, following a 30-year career in the U.S. Army where he rose to the rank of colonel. He first gained popularity outside his state Senate district at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when former Gov. Tom Wolf ordered many businesses to shut down. He then started a grassroots movement in the state to push back against government overreach and have Pennsylvanians “walk as free people.”

He then rose to a larger profile during the 2020 presidential election as one of the main election deniers fighting to overturn Pennsylvania’s vote. He was in contact with Trump and his allies, and pressured his GOP colleagues in Harrisburg to reject the state’s election results and send a separate slate of electors to Congress. He was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 but says he left the grounds once the attack became violent.

Mastriano launched his bid for governor at the start of 2022 in a crowded field of Republicans. The Pennsylvania GOP declined to endorse in the race, which members regretted once a Mastriano primary win looked inevitable. Just before the election, Republican insiders tried to get Mastriano’s rivals to drop out and rally around former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

Throughout his campaign, Mastriano refused to talk to reporters, except those from right-wing news outlets. He has introduced legislation to ban abortion at about six weeks gestation, and campaigned during the primary on abortion being his “No. 1 issue.” He also campaigned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and often in stump speeches vowed to make Pennsylvania the “Florida of the North.”

Mastriano has built his grassroots following using social media — particularly Facebook Live. However, he deleted some of his most controversial — and sometimes conspiratorial — views from his campaign pages during his run for governor after winning the nomination.

The race ahead

Unlike last year’s open Senate race, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) is running for reelection in 2024. At least one other Republican, financier Dave McCormick, who lost the GOP nomination to Mehmet Oz by less than 1,000 votes, could enter the race.

Mastriano’s base has quickly rallied around his potential U.S. Senate run. A Facebook group with 18,000 members that originally asked Mastriano to run for governor changed its name earlier this week to “Senator Mastriano, We The People Ask You to Run for U.S. Senator!”

However, even some of his closest supporters said they’re unsure whether he should run for U.S. Senate, saying they believe they still need him in Harrisburg, but will support him in his decision.

Still, Mastriano told The Inquirer he’s a “once-in-a-lifetime candidate for this.”

Mastriano said he’s spent time with McCormick and his wife, former Trump adviser Dina Powell. He likes McCormick’s military experience and Powell’s life story.

“I like his background, but for us, and I hate to say it this way, but no one else is gonna beat my drum. It’s going to have to be myself,” Mastriano added.

“If we do run for U.S. Senate, it’s ours to lose in the primary,” Mastriano said in an Inquirer interview at an event in Lebanon County last week. “I don’t think we can be stopped,” noting his grassroots support around the state.