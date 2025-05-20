Downingtown is one step closer to electing Pennsylvania’s first openly transgender mayor

Erica Deuso is one step closer to becoming the first openly transgender person elected mayor in Pennsylvania.

The longtime local Democratic advocate who works in management at a pharmaceutical company won the Democratic nomination for Downingtown mayor Tuesday, earning 62% of the vote and defeating the borough’s former main street manager Barry Cassidy who earned 38% of the vote in the race in which 814 ballots were cast.

She’ll face Republican Richard Bryant, a retired cybersecurity expert, in November. Bryant plans to campaign on development, flooding and cybersecurity issues.

Deuso campaigned on maintaining the “good neighbor” spirit that drew her to the Chester County borough in the first place — focusing on her ability to build consensus and cut costs in a position with limited legislative power. The borough of around 8,000 people is known for its school district and as the home of Victory Brewing. It has moved towards the left in recent years, becoming a reliable area for Democrats.

In critical boosts to her campaign, Deuso was endorsed by the local Democratic Party and Downingtown’s outgoing mayor, Phil Dague.

As President Donald Trump’s administration targets the rights of transgender Americans, Deuso’s primary victory represents a major step forward for trans representation in the commonwealth.

According to the Victory Institute, the research arm of a PAC that works to elect LGBTQ candidates, there are just three openly transgender elected officials across Pennsylvania.

“It means a lot to me personally, it means a lot to my community here in Downingtown and it means a lot to my community in the LGBTQ and definitely trans community,” Deuso said Tuesday night.

“We’re here, we’re going to continue being here despite everything we’re hearing from the government,” she said.

Her primary opponent, Cassidy, focused his campaign on rectifying flooding issues in the township. Members of the local Democratic Committee had argued his positions no longer aligned with the Democratic Party — pointing to social media posts where he questioned the validity of transgender identities.

Cassidy did not immediately comment on the results of the race Tuesday night.