Elon Musk powered has donated nearly $75 million to his America PAC this quarter. It’s responsible for Trump voter mobilization in Pa.

X CEO Elon Musk has donated nearly $75 million to his own super PAC, America PAC, this quarter, cementing himself as the only donor to the committee this period, according to campaign finance filings.

Musk’s America PAC powers several of his strategies to stir up and mobilize support for former President Donald Trump in swing states, like Pennsylvania. Musk has become highly focused on delivering Pennsylvania for Trump in November, and the billionaire has based his strategic operations in the commonwealth, hoping to deliver a “red wave” for the former president.

Super PACs cannot contribute directly to candidates or political party committees. And like traditional PACs, they can spend unlimited amounts of funds on independent expenditures in federal races. Super PACs can also lobby for and accept unlimited contributions.

In the previous quarterly report, for the period ending July 15, America PAC raised about $8.75 million from a variety of donors. The nearly $75 million he donated was for the period that ended Tuesday.

The America PAC is behind the robo texts that Pennsylvanians have been receiving, urging them to cast their mail ballots for Trump.

The message reads: “You got your PA ballot in the mail, but haven’t returned it yet. Trump needs your vote! Return it ASAP — the fate of our nation depends on you.”

As a Trump loyalist, Musk’s involvement in promoting mail ballot usage in Pennsylvania indicates a turning tide among Republicans who were previously skeptical of mail ballots, but are now playing catch-up to the Democrats’ efforts.

The super PAC also signifies Musk’s broader focus on Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state that will likely determine the outcome of November’s presidential election.

The billionaire has established a “war room” in Pittsburgh where he convenes with lawyers, PR pros, canvassing experts, and other allies in an effort to apply his entrepreneurial background to his operations as Election Day comes into view.

He’s proposed a bus tour, a series of talks, and door knocking throughout the commonwealth to see how his financial investments have paid off. He will also pay volunteers $30 an hour – with “bonuses for performance” – to canvass in battleground states.

One of those investments comes in a petition, powered by the America PAC, where signees vow their support for the First and Second Amendments, which could then provide the contacts that allow them to be targeted by Musk’s PAC to vote for Trump. Participants will also receive $47 — the number of the next U.S. president — for each registered voter they refer to sign the petition. Until Oct. 21, when the petition closes, Musk’s goal is to reach 1 million registered swing state voters “to sign in support of the Constitution.” This program is exclusively open to swing state voters.

The first $47 payments were handed out in Philly last week.

Trump commended Musk’s efforts at a rally in Scranton last week. Both Trump and Musk have played up their ties to Pennsylvania (though neither are from the state) as they try to court as many voters as possible.

Musk has reposted a photo from his days at the University of Pennsylvania, swung a “Terrible Towel” at a Pittsburgh Steelers game, and touted a nonpolitical phone conservation with popular Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

And earlier this week at a bizarre town hall in Oaks, Pa. — before the event was halted for a 30-minute impromptu music listening party — Trump told the Montgomery County crowd:

“I know you so well. I’m here all the time.”