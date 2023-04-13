Philadelphia’s race for mayor is heating up, with Helen Gym taking criticism at a forum on crime

Attention in the mayor’s race shifted to Helen Gym on Wednesday night, as Cherelle Parker and Jeff Brown took swipes at her during a forum on public safety designed to discourage candidate interaction.

Parker disparaged Gym’s participation in a 2021 Harrisburg protest over education funding that led to her removal from the General Assembly in handcuffs, along with other activists. The jab came in response to a question about negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, and how to alter state Act 111, which often allows officers to escape discipline for wrongdoing. Parker argued that an advocate’s mindset would not be helpful in seeking police reforms in Harrisburg.

“You can’t go to get something passed in the Senate ... if you’re going to roll around on the floor, use a bullhorn, shout at the senators, and tell them they’re morally bankrupt,” said Parker, who served in the General Assembly. “Then say, by the way, ‘I need you to help me pass legislation to amend Act 111.’”

The forum, held at the Prince Theater on Chestnut Street, was the second by the Crosstown Coalition, an umbrella association of neighborhood groups. Five of the 10 Democrats running participated, as did the lone Republican in the race.

The forum gave candidates the opportunity to respond to questions asked by Inquirer reporter Chris Brennan about crime and safety. He alternated between giving the candidates 90 seconds to respond and yes-no queries about subjects such as whether the Sheriff’s Office should be abolished. (Rebecca Rhynhart, Allan Domb, and Gym said yes; Parker, David Oh, and Brown said no.)

The other break with decorum came during a segment on Kensington, when candidates were asked how they would address the neighborhood’s notorious open air drug market.

As part of his answer, Brown noted that public use of drugs is illegal and wrong and users should be “picked up” and given the choice of “drug court” and treatment or jail. Brown said the priority would be cleaning up Kensington in 120 days.

“Thank you, Captain Obvious, we all know that the situation around Kensington is devastating,” Gym said. “Here’s what doesn’t work: a top-down approach.”

Gym said she would take a health care, housing, and recovery-first oriented approach, and not just focus on law enforcement as the answer. She also promised to include civic organizations in the planning for Kensington’s future and provide transportation options for students so they did not need to pass through drug-infested areas.

“Yeah, but you did none of that when you were in power,” Brown retorted, prompting the moderator to admonish him for usurping the next candidate’s response time. Gym left the event early for another engagement, and the rest of the forum passed peaceably.

The clash came one day after a televised forum Tuesday night, where moderators and top Democratic candidates took aim at Brown over a Philadelphia Board of Ethics probe into his campaign and a super PAC supporting his candidacy.

On Monday, as part of coverage of the ethics board’s lawsuit, The Inquirer broke the news that the unnamed professional sports team that donated $250,000 to a pro-Brown super PAC appears to be the 76ers. At the Tuesday event, Gym said the NBA franchise “tried to buy” Brown to advance the basketball stadium it wants to build downtown (he said he had no idea if they’d donated).

“The debate on Wednesday showcased Helen’s bold vision for how to change the systems that have been holding Philadelphia back, versus a field of establishment candidates whose ideas are too small to meet the urgency of this moment — or whose stances on major issues can be bought,” said Brendan McPhilips, Gym’s campaign manager. “Voters noticed, and it clearly rattled some of our opponents.”

The attacks stood out in an election in which the candidates have been reluctant to criticize each other, with the notable exception of Brown, the sole candidate with no background in government. Former Councilmembers Derek Green and Parker have both criticized Brown, while Domb has launched a barrage of negative attack ads against him.

Wednesday’s forum also featured several memorable pledges from the candidates.

Brown said he would aim to reduce the city’s homicide rate by 25% to 35% in his first year and by 50% in his second. Rhynhart said a realistic first-year goal was a 10% reduction, but said homicide could be reduced by 50% in her first term.

Domb praised a recent Brookings Institution report that found Center City, and several other large American downtowns, to still be safe despite larger citywide increases in violent crime.

“It should be repeated to the many people [who live in the suburbs] who are probably telling all of you, ‘I’m afraid to come in town to meet you for dinner. I’m afraid to come in to shop,’” Domb said.