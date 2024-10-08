Jill Biden will campaign for Harris-Walz ticket in the Philadelphia suburbs next week

First lady Jill Biden will be campaigning in the Philadelphia suburbs next week, marking the first time she has hit the campaign trail for the Harris-Walz ticket in Pennsylvania.

Biden, who grew up in Willow Grove and has championed her “Philly Girl” status, will be visiting the Philly collar counties on Oct. 15 to close out her tour of key battleground states. The Harris-Walz campaign did not provide details on the locations she will visit.

The first lady is scheduled to visit Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the days prior.

The first lady’s visit comes just three weeks out from Election Day where all eyes will be on Pennsylvania, a swing state that will likely determine the outcome of the election. The last time the first lady campaigned in Pennsylvania was in June when President Joe Biden was still at the top of the ticket.

Bucks County in particular is the only purple Philadelphia suburb, and over the summer Republican voter registration surpassed that of Democrats there. Its battleground status proves particularly crucial to both the Harris and Trump campaign’s paths to the White House. And both campaign’s recent visits to the county underscore the importance of the area.

Late last month, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance held a rally in Newtown, marking the Trump campaign’s first rally in the suburbs. And the day after, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.) visited Bensalem to rally Harris volunteers.

In neighboring Montgomery County, Gov. Josh Shapiro and producer Shonda Rhimes also held an event at the end of September.

Statewide, the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains close, but recent polling shows Harris with a 24-point lead in Philadelphia and its suburbs combined, though she has yet to reach President Joe Biden’s 2020 numbers in the area.