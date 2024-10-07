President Joe Biden to travel to Philadelphia to raise money for Sen. Bob Casey’s reelection campaign on Tuesday

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will travel to Philadelphia to raise money for fellow Scranton native U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who is locked in a tight reelection battle against Republican Dave McCormick.

According to the White House, Biden is set to arrive in Philadelphia late Tuesday afternoon.

The president will attend a private fundraiser with Casey, according to a spokesperson for the Democratic senator’s campaign. The campaign did not specify the venue for the fundraiser.

Casey has been a longtime friend and ally to Biden, and they were colleagues from neighboring states in the Senate. Casey was frequently by Biden’s side when he campaigned in Pennsylvania before the president suspended his reelection campaign earlier this year.

Casey is currently seeking his third term in the Senate, running against former hedge fund CEO McCormick.