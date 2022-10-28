Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the need to safeguard reproductive rights at an event Friday at Bryn Mawr College during a trip to the Philadelphia area aimed at boosting Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate and gubernatorial elections.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, Harris said, the key battleground for protecting abortion rights will be state government.

“It is now falling on state leaders, local leaders — Gov. Wolf is doing an incredible job here — to do the work of standing and taking a principled stand to ensure that these rights will be protected,” Harris said at Bryn Mawr, an all-women’s college on the Main Line.

Democrats must reach out to a diverse coalition of voters, and should use messaging that taps into the nation’s fundamental values, she said.

» READ MORE: John Fetterman’s performance was center stage in lone Pa. Senate debate against Mehmet Oz

”Let’s take back the flag because this is about freedom and liberty,” Harris said. “We are talking about founding principles. One could say first principles: freedom and liberty.”

Harris also poked fun at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s comments at Tuesday’s debate that “local political leaders” should have a say in abortion.

”It makes me imagine being in your OB’s office, and there you are with your doctor, and then in the chair over there is your local [elected official],” Harris said. You can’t undo that image once you’ve seen it, can you?”

Oz said at the debate that he believes laws regulating abortion access should be left to the states.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” he said.

He has also said he opposes abortion except in instances of rape, incest, or when a woman’s life is in danger.

Harris was joined on stage by U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Pa.) and actress Sophia Bush.

Democrats have sought to make abortion rights a central issue in the midterm elections following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Nationwide, Republicans have focused on crime in recent months in an attempt to link Democrats to increases in violence that began during the coronavirus pandemic in cities such as Philadelphia.

Harris will join President Joe Biden on Friday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Independence Dinner.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the party’s candidate for governor, will also be at the formal banquet, along with Gov. Tom Wolf.

Fetterman faces Oz in what appears to be a neck-and-neck contest as the Nov. 8 election approaches, while Shapiro has opened up a significant lead over Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to join Oz at a rally in Latrobe, Pa., in Western Pennsylvania next weekend.

» READ MORE: Democrats will swing at Oz with an abortion ad during the World Series

Oz spokesperson Brittany Yanick said Friday that Biden and Harris have a “dangerous agenda” that has led to rampant crime and drug use in cities, and that their visit would not distract voters as “the momentum in this race continues to shift and Pennsylvanians rally behind Dr. Oz’s message of restoring balance to Washington.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to fight violent crime, stop the flow of deadly drugs across our border, and combat skyrocketing inflation and gas prices,” Yanick said.

This is a developing story.