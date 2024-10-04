Josh Shapiro, Phil Murphy, and other Democratic governors will rally for Kamala Harris in North Philly on Sunday

Democratic governors from across the country will hold a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday afternoon in North Philly.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, according to the Harris campaign, which did not disclose the location of the event Friday.

They originally had said it was going to be at the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council office in Northeast Philadelphia, but later changed the location.

The rally comes as Harris works to regain ground Democrats have lost among working-class voters in recent years. To win Pennsylvania, Harris will need to run up her margins in deep-blue Philadelphia. But an Inquirer analysis of 2020 and 2016 election results found that Democrats have bled votes in the parts of the city where education levels are lowest, and poverty rates were highest.

Before the rally, Healey will join Harris supporters in Chester County to launch a canvass for votes, and Shapiro will appear at a canvassing effort in Bucks County.

The rally in North Philadelphia will give the governors from across the country the opportunity to make the case for Harris directly to working-class Philadelphia voters in the final weeks of the campaign.

The governors are already gathering in Philadelphia Saturday for their fall policy conference. Several of those governors will stay in town an extra day, rallying volunteers for Harris’ campaign throughout the Philadelphia area. They will finish their day at the Philadelphia rally.

Pennsylvania, and the Philly area specifically, will continue to attract top surrogates for Harris and former President Donald Trump in the last weeks before Election Day. Trump is making his return to Butler, where he survived an assassination attempt, on Saturday.