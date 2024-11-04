Krasner warns ‘F around and find out’ about election intimidation

Philadelphia law enforcement officials said Monday they are prepared for Tuesday’s election and issued steep warnings to anyone who may seek to interfere with the democratic process.

“F around and find out,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner repeated three times, referring to people who may try to intimidate voters, “play militia” or mistreat or threaten voters.

Krasner was joined by representatives from his office, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Philadelphia City Commissioners, who are in charge of running the city’s elections.

Each agency sought to reassure voters that, while they didn’t expect problems at polling places or the city’s counting center, they were prepared to respond to any issues and ensure a safe voting experience.

“We don’t have any deep abiding fears or concerns, we don’t have reports, I want people to be reassured that when they get up tomorrow to go vote, if they haven’t voted already, that everybody in this city is working and has been working for months to make sure that there will be nothing tough about that experience and nothing to fear,” Krasner said.

The district attorney spoke about election interference just hours before a judge shot down a lawsuit he filed against Elon Musk over the tech billionaire’s daily $1 million giveaway to voters in battleground states, denying Krasner’s request for an injunction preventing Musk and his America PAC from continuing to operate in Pennsylvania.