A precinct-level breakdown of Larry Krasner’s victory — and how it stacks up to his 2021 win

In many ways, the circumstances of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s first reelection campaign in 2021 — when Philadelphia was experiencing record high levels of shootings and homicides — could not have been more different than his resounding win in this year’s Democratic primary, which came amid steep declines in gun violence.

But an Inquirer analysis of precinct-level results shows striking similarities between his win four years ago and his dominant performance on Tuesday, from the neighborhoods where he performed best to his margins of victory across the city.

Krasner’s 2021 campaign, in which he defeated former prosecutor Carlos Vega in the Democratic primary, provides a direct parallel to this year’s race, in which he defeated former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan in another one-on-one primary. In his first win in 2017, however, Krasner emerged from a crowded Democratic field, making an apples-to-apples comparison more difficult.

There was one major difference between this year’s primary and 2021: Voter turnout, which is usually depressed during off-year municipal elections, was even lower this year.

Krasner is now poised to win a third four-year term in November because no Republican has filed to run. Here’s how this year’s victory compares to his 2021 run.

A win both deep and broad

Krasner’s citywide dominance was reflected in neighborhoods across Philadelphia, leading Dugan by a margin of nearly two-to-one with nearly all precincts reporting Wednesday.

Krasner secured about 95,000 votes, or 64% of vote, compared with Dugan‘s 53,000, or 36%. The incumbent’s margin was close to his performance in the 2021 primary against Vega, whom he defeated with 67% of the vote to Vega‘s 33%.

The incumbent DA won 43 neighborhoods while his challenger took 15, an identical split to 2021.

Krasner won more than three-quarters of the vote in 21 neighborhoods. Dugan managed to do so in five. Four years ago, Krasner achieved that mark in 26 neighborhoods.

He exceeded 85% of the vote in West Philadelphia neighborhoods like University City and Kingsessing while also putting up strong performances in West Mount Airy and Germantown.

Dugan’s gains were far less expansive, though he did have pockets of particularly strong support in more conservative-leaning neighborhoods like Bridesburg, Torresdale, and other pockets of Northeast Philadelphia where he won more than 80% of the vote.

Both Krasner and Dugan picked up new neighborhoods

While the election map largely mirrored that of the 2021 primary, there were some small shifts.

Most notably, four neighborhoods flipped in 2025.

Krasner picked up Fairhill and Roxborough this year, two neighborhoods he lost to Vega. Meanwhile, Dugan took Frankford and Oxford Circle/Castor, which Krasner won in 2021. Frankford and Oxford Circle/Castor both moved away from Krasner by nearly 10 points, the largest shifts in either direction of any neighborhoods.

Krasner improved his margins the most in South Philadelphia East, Fairhill and Hunting Park, seeing shifts of greater than six points in each. Schuylkill/Southwest Center City joined Frankford and Oxford Circle/Castor as the neighborhoods that moved furthest from Krasner.

Turnout declined, dramatically in some places

Turnout in the race was down markedly compared to four years ago. With about 99% of ballots counted (excluding provisional ballots and flawed mail-in ballots), 149,000 votes were cast in the race, compared to 193,000 in 2021. That’s a drop of about 23%.

That downturn was reflected in neighborhoods across the city, with the biggest drops in places like Bridesburg and Mayfair, which saw declines of nearly 40%. Both neighborhoods were among Dugan‘s strongest.

No neighborhoods saw increases in turnout, but Manayunk, Northern Liberties/Fishtown, Fairmount/Spring Garden, East Falls, and West Mount Airy saw declines of less than 15%.

Staff writer Chris Williams contributed to this article.