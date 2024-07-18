Trump to speak at RNC tonight as officials probe shooter's motive; Democrats make new push for Biden to drop out
Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak tonight at the RNC, his first speech since being wounded by a would-be assassin's bullet at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday.
Officials still don't have a motive for the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas. He's self-isolating in Rehoboth Beach, Del. amid a fresh push for him to drop out of the presidential race.
Two Pennsylvania Republicans aren't attending the RNC for different reasons.
Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump's VP pick, could help tilt Pennsylvania for Republicans.
Latest on Trump shooting investigation
Here are the latest updates on the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Western Pennsylvania Saturday:
Officials still looking for a motive: After reportedly conducting hundreds of interviews and searching his car and home, authorities still don't know what motivated would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Photos: Night three of the RNC
Trump says he's rewritten tonight's RNC speech following shooting
Republicans throughout the week in Milwaukee have suggested the combative former president take a gentler tone in light of the shooting and have suggested the crisis provides a chance to de-escalate the divisive political rhetoric that has marked the 2024 campaign.
Donald Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting, emphasizing a call for national unity.
Democrats make new push for Biden to drop out
Democrats worried about President Joe Biden’s ability to win this November are making a renewed push for him to reconsider his reelection bid, using mountains of data, frank conversations and now, his own time off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID, to encourage a reassessment.
Biden has insisted he is not backing down, adamant that he is the candidate who beat Republican Donald Trump before and will do it again this year. But publicly and privately, key Democrats are sending signals of concern, and some hope he will assess the trajectory of the race and his legacy during this few days’ pause.
What time will Trump speak at tonight's RNC?
The final night of the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern, with former President Donald Trump slated to speak last, sometime after 10 p.m.
The convention will stream live on the RNC’s website and across all their social media channels. In Philadelphia, it will also air live on NBC, ABC, CBS, and WHYY, with most networks opting to carry the final hour beginning at 9 p.m. CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also offer live coverage starting hours before the event begins, each offering their own analysis.
Who else will be speaking at the RNC Thursday night?
Republicans haven't released a final list of tonight's speaker list, but Republicans expected to take part, in no apparent order, include:
• Eric Trump, the president's son
Why two Pennsylvania Republicans aren't at the RNC
Two U.S. congressmen from Pennsylvania — one a staunch advocate of former President Donald Trump and another who has distanced himself from Trump — are absent from the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee. And both are out on official business reasons, their offices have said.
Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) did not attend this year’s convention because he “is with his constituents for numerous scheduled events and meetings,” according to a spokesperson from Perry’s office — a notable absence given Perry’s continued allyship with Trump.