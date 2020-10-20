Latest Trump did well in Bucks County in 2016, but there are signs his support has slipped
In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump by about 188,000 votes, or 14 percentage points, in Philadelphia’s four collar counties. But Trump held his own in Bucks, losing by less than 1 percentage point as he went on to carry the crucial swing state by a similarly narrow margin.
Bucks County has been a perennial battleground in presidential races, and demographically, it hews closer to Trump’s electoral strengths: It’s the whitest of the four counties, and it has the second-smallest share of residents who graduated from college, after Delaware County.
Democrats have made historic gains across the region since 2017, but the Bucks County GOP has fared better than its counterparts in the other suburban counties, managing to hold onto a number of legislative seats and other offices.
Yet, for all the public enthusiasm for Trump, some Republicans see signs that the president’s support has slipped even in Bucks.
In July, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick’s campaign released the results of an internal poll showing he had a double-digit lead over Democrat Christina Finello — even as Trump trailed Joe Biden by 9 points. Fitzpatrick represents the 1st Congressional District, which spans all of Bucks County and a small slice of Montgomery County. Fitzpatrick has said he won’t decide who to support for president until he votes.
And two surveys commissioned by Democrats this month found Biden leading Trump by double-digits in the district, which Clinton carried by 2 points, with Fitzpatrick and Finello locked in a dead heat.
Democrats are hoping a strong showing by Biden will help lift candidates down-ballot, as they try to oust Fitzpatrick, a longtime target who has held his seat by pitching himself as a moderate, and flip a few state House seats. Democrats need a net gain of nine seats to win control of the chamber. The stakes are high, as the next General Assembly will draw new congressional and legislative maps in accordance with decennial redistricting.
— Andrew Seidman
We may know if Trump or Biden won Pennsylvania by the morning after Election Day, Shapiro says
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he expects voters to know the outcome of the presidential election in the commonwealth by the morning after Election Day.
Shapiro, speaking on CNN Monday night, admitted Pennsylvania suffered through logistical problems during the primary, caused by a significant increase in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. But since then, Shapiro said counties have prepared for Election Day by purchasing new machinery and getting enough personnel in place to handle the increase of mail-in ballots.
“There going to be able to begin processing these ballots at 7 a.m. relatively quickly,” Shapiro said. “And so while we might not know the exact final numbers for days, I think based on the precincts reporting and a good chunk of those mail-in ballots that are being counted, you’re going to have a pretty good idea, maybe in the early morning hours of the next day. ”
On Monday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar told Spotlight PA an “overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted by Friday after Election Day, and that counting would go even faster if state lawmakers allowed counties to begin processing mail-in ballots before Nov. 3.
“It’s so rare that you have a circumstance like this where you have an obvious solution that’s legislative, it costs nothing, it completely solves the problem and it has zero negative side effects,” Boockvar said
Shapiro also commented on the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Pennsylvania’s 3-day extension for accepting mail-in ballots, calling it a “win” for democracy because voters “can continue to have confidence that as long as their ballot is postmarked before 8 p.m. on Election Day, that it will be counted in this election. ”
“What’s clear is its yet another loss that’s piled up for Donald Trump and his enablers, who keep on attacking our laws here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
— Rob Tornoe
1 in 6 Pennsylvania voters has a disability. Why don’t candidates campaign for their support?
People with disabilities have the potential to be a powerful voting bloc, research shows. More than 38 million people with disabilities are eligible to vote — about 16% of the American electorate, according to a September Rutgers University study. In Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state that could determine who wins the White House, people with disabilities represent more than 17% of the electorate.
But the electoral power of these voters has long gone untapped. Candidates often don’t announce plans to address issues people with disabilities face, like unequal access to housing, health care, and employment. And people with disabilities vote at slightly lower rates — the product of physical barriers to access and socio-economic challenges.
The disabled community is diverse in race, age, and type of disability. And since disabled Americans fall into various other voting blocs, it can be difficult to track how they vote.
“We are Republicans, we are Democrats, we are the activist community,” said Gregg Beratan, a co-creator of #CripTheVote, a nonpartisan viral campaign that connects disabled social media users to politicians and works to increase voter turnout.
“If you come after the disabled community, if you consider our issues and how issues affect us, then you can turn the tide of an election,” he said.
What’s happening on the Pennsylvania campaign trail this week
President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama will both campaign in Pennsylvania over the next two days, setting up a major contrast that suggests both parties still see the state as crucial to determining the winner.
Trump is rallying in Erie on Tuesday night, returning to one of the key swing counties that helped deliver his upset victory in 2016. Obama is coming to Philadelphia on Wednesday to rally Democrats in their biggest stronghold. Second Lady Karen Pence is stopping in Lancaster County on Wednesday.
Those visits are the latest in a series of campaign events that have brought a stream of key figures to Pennsylvania recently. Vice President Mike Pence and Jill Biden were each in the state Monday. Eric Trump; Sen. Cory Booker; Andrew Yang; and Doug Emhoff, husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, have also visited in the last four days. Here’s what’s coming up this week (so far):
- Tuesday: President Trump, Erie (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday: Karen Pence, Mount Joy (noon)
- Wednesday: Barack Obama, Philadelphia (time not yet announced)
— Jonathan Tamari
Tuesday morning roundup
- In Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania, people are volunteering in record numbers to be poll workers — many of them younger and signing up for the first time.
- Helping the 100,000 Pennsylvanians who live in nursing homes and long-term care facilities vote could be a “logistical nightmare,” advocates worry.
- Eroding support among white women and seniors could make it difficult for President Donald Trump to win Pennsylvania.
- Both Trump and Biden will have their microphones muted during some parts of Thursday’s debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.