Latest Biden has huge lead over Trump with Jewish voters, poll by liberal group says
Jewish voters in Pennsylvania overwhelmingly favor Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll commissioned by a progressive Jewish group.
The survey from J Street found Biden leading 75% to 22% among Pennsylvania Jews — similar to a recent nonpartisan national survey. J Street also found that 67% of Jewish voters in the state favor Biden to keep their community safe, compared to 25% who favor Trump.
As with any poll from a group with political aims, the results should be taken with caution. J Street advocates for more liberal policies on Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But Jewish voters, in general, heavily favor Democrats: A national Pew Research Center survey found 70% of Jewish voters favoring Biden and 71% of Jewish voters supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to exit polling.
About 2-4% percent of Pennsylvanians are estimated to be Jewish, according to the pollster.
In the J Street poll, 66% of those surveyed identified as Democrats and only 13% as Republicans.
Trump has often promoted his support for Israel and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem as a key selling point for his reelection, at times predicting a “Jexodus” of Jewish voters leaving the Democratic party.
The poll surveyed 710 likely Jewish voters in Pennsylvania and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
— Jonathan Tamari
Pa. congressman who had tough COVID-19 fight downplays virus at Trump rally
During President Donald Trump’s rally in Erie Tuesday night, Rep. Mike Kelly (R., Pa.) downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 to the packed crowd of mostly maskless supporters.
Kelly, who represents Erie, briefly joined Trump on stage and, referring to the president’s bout with the coronavirus, said, “There’s no flu that’s gonna keep this man down!”
"There's no flu that's gonna keep this man down!" -- Rep. Mike Kelly, presumably referring to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, which is definitely not the same as the flu pic.twitter.com/n9xOgdtVeC— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020
Like Trump, Kelly contracted COVID-19 himself, saying earlier this year that he lost 30 pounds while sickened and that it took him a month to recover.
“It’s tough to get through. It is really tough and for those that have, on top of those symptoms, the respiratory problems, that is a real tough deal," Kelly told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA back in April.
Kelly’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.
— Jonthan Tamari and Rob Tornoe
What’s happening on the Pennsylvania campaign trail today
The current president was in Pennsylvania’s Northwest corner last night. The former president gets his shot today, in the state’s Southeast.
A day after President Donald Trump’s rally in Erie, former President Barack Obama will hold a drive-in rally at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday. It’s Obama’s first campaign event this year with supporters in attendance, according to Joe Biden’s campaign. That it comes in Philly shows how important the state remains in the final two weeks of the race.
(Obama did visit Philadelphia in August for a speech during the Democratic National Convention, but that event was closed to the public).
Obama’s event is ticketed, with tickets distributed by local campaign officials. It will be live-streamed on the Biden campaign’s website.
Meanwhile, Second Lady Karen Pence is also scheduled to campaign in Pennsylvania, with an event in Lancaster County.
Much more is sure to come as the week rolls on.
- Karen Pence: Mount Joy, noon
- Barack Obama: Philadelphia (time not yet announced)
— Jonathan Tamari
Trump didn’t bring back coal in Pa. But that doesn’t mean miners are backing Biden.
Coal is still king in Greene County. But even here, about 25 miles from Pennsylvania’s far southwest corner, it can’t wear the crown forever.
About 17,000 people are employed directly and indirectly by what’s known as bituminous coal in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance, bringing billions of dollars to the economy. In 2019, about 4,000 people worked mining this softer, more prevalent coal found in mines west of the Susquehanna River, compared with the anthracite found in Northeastern Pennsylvania. More than half of those jobs are in Greene County, where coal accounts for about one-third of the tax income.
“The coal industry has driven the last 110 years of our economy,” said Mike Belding, a Republican who chairs the Greene County Board of Commissioners. “If there were no further restrictions, I think we could operate for another 30 years, another generation of coal miners.”
But despite President Donald Trump’s declaration during a rally in Johnstown last week that his policies are “putting our great coal miners back to work,” even people here see an industry in its coda, regardless of whether Trump or Joe Biden wins next month.
— Jason Nark
Wednesday morning roundup
- Pennsylvania officials are encouraging voters who have received their mail ballots to use them, rather than showing up at the polls on Election Day.
- Sixer Tobias Harris sat down with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to discuss social issues in the YouTube series "Remaking America.”
- Joe Biden said at last week’s ABC News town hall in Philadelphia that the boilermakers union endorsed him. That’s not true.