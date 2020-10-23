Latest Philly native Kristen Welker draws widespread praise for controlling debate
While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were both credited for holding a substantive debate Thursday night, most of the praise is going to moderator Kristen Welker.
Welker, 44, a Philadelphia native and a White House corespondent for NBC News, managed to keep tight control of the proceedings without preventing the candidates from going at one another. She certainly benefited from Trump’s gentler tone, and having the candidates muted at times helped. But the seasoned D.C. reporter knew when to cut off the candidates and keep them on message, enabling their answers — and not their bickering — to come forward.
Not surprisingly, her performance won near universal praise from both sides of the aisle. Even Trump, who baselessly attacked her as biased leading up to the event, praised her performance during the debate.
“Terrific job by tonight’s moderator, Kristen Welker. A consummate professional and excellent journalist,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter. “Proud to say she’s from Philly.”
“Kudos to Kristen and the way it was structured, the tremendous amount of work that went into it and the command that she asserted,” said NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and Penn graduate Andrea Mitchell. “She actually got them to debate with each other. You heard an incredible contrast in policies.”
“I would’ve liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions," said Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the first debate between Trump and Biden.
The only remaining question is who will portray Welker on Saturday Night Live this week?
— Rob Tornoe
Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign swings are all about swing voters
Joe Biden is coming back to Pennsylvania Saturday for a visit that continues a clear focus for the former vice president: winning back swing voters.
Biden and his wife Jill will campaign in Bucks and Luzerne Counties, both places that represent tough fights for Democrats. Those stops follow recent Biden trips to Erie, Cambria, and Westmoreland Counties — all areas that have Democratic roots but broke from the party in 2016 or earlier to support Republicans.
Luzerne was the epicenter for that kind of switch last election: It produced a 32,200 vote swing from Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016, the largest such shift in Pennsylvania.
Biden is clearly trying to win back many of those often white, working class voters in places that not long ago supported Obama.
Bucks is a slightly different story but a similar theme: It’s a battleground. Hillary Clinton narrowly won the county in 2016, but it was by far the closest contest of all the Philadelphia suburbs. Trump retains a base of support there. So in going to Bucks, Biden is again trying to reach beyond the Democratic base.
It’s the opposite of Trump’s strategy, which has focused relentlessly on winning the same kind of voters in the same areas that he did in 2016, only by bigger margins. His rallies have focused on places he won last time, like Erie and Cambria Counties, with the same themes that won him a loyal base — but left him struggling to expand his support.
Biden, of course, also needs Democratic base voters, and he has deployed his most powerful surrogates for that. Obama held his first in-person rally of the campaign at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Wednesday and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, campaigned in the city in September and has featured heavily in television ads aimed at the Philadelphia market.
Biden, meanwhile, continues pursuing the white, working class areas his party lost last election. He may not win a majority from that group, but if he can cut into the president’s advantage, it could make the difference in a state decided by just 44,000 votes in 2016.
— Jonathan Tamari
Sweatpants, Eagles masks and lots of yellow ballots: A day in the life of a New Jersey drop box
By early morning, three police officers already had visited the ballot drop box sitting on Virginia Avenue outside the Monroe Township Municipal Building, but they were there only to deposit their own New Jersey ballots.
“I’m undercover,” confided one, swinging by the box in an unmarked car with his yellow ballot envelope, explaining why he couldn’t give his name. He was bleary from an overnight job.
Joining them in the first few misty hours of daylight at the Gloucester County box were these voters: the assistant principal of Overbrook High, a supervisor for a juice company, a teacher on her way to Cherry Hill, a married pair of environmental cleanup specialists, a hairstylist, and Christina Toney, a bookkeeper, who said: “I just hope it’s safe. I hope we’re OK. Stressful times.”
It was a brilliantly all-encompassing and deliberate slice of American life played out over the course of a day at one ballot box in small-town New Jersey, during what feels like a monthlong festival of voting in a state where as of Thursday, more than 2.1 million people had voted by mail, about 54% of 2016′s total turnout.
— Amy S. Rosenberg
To bring ‘joy to the polls,’ national group launching roving concert program in Philly Saturday
Planning to cast your mail-in ballot this weekend and anticipating a line? It might not be so bad.
As part of a mission to support voters waiting in line, the Election Defenders — a group of volunteers organized by a coalition of progressive organizations — is launching a nationwide “Joy To The Polls” effort in Philadelphia on Saturday. The group is partnering with local artists and traveling around to early voting locations in the city to provide musical entertainment to voters.
This weekend, the effort will bring the live music to the city’s satellite election offices, which opened over the past several weeks and allow voters to request and cast a mail-in ballot in one location. And they’ll be back on Election Day, partnering with artists across the country to take their roving concert national on Nov. 3.
— Anna Orso
Friday morning roundup
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning President Donald Trump’s campaign that surveilling and videotaping voters dropping off mail ballots are actions are not covered by the state’s Election Code provisions for poll watching.
- Latinos in Pennsylvania worry that the Biden campaign’s outreach is coming too late.
- A new federal lawsuit seeks to block Pennsylvania officials from counting mail-in and absentee ballots received within three days after Election Day, an extension approved by the state’s highest court and recently allowed to stand by the U.S. Supreme Court. But with the U.S. Senate set to quickly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, it’s possible this case could see a different outcome if it makes it to the high court.
- Philadelphia activists are planning to mobilize for protests related to the election.