Latest Wolf’s office calls out Trump’s ‘patently untrue' remarks about Philadelphia, voting, and COVID-19
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said President Donald Trump’s comments about voting, including a suggestion that “strange things happening in Philadelphia," were baseless and inaccurate.
Trump, speaking during a rally in Allentown on Monday, falsely claimed Wolf himself would be counting ballots (he won’t) and reiterated, without evidence, his claims that the increased use of mail ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud.
Wolf spokeswoman Sara Goulet told the Morning Call Trump’s attacks on the integrity of the election were baseless and “an insult to the thousands of state and county employees across Pennsylvania who are diligently preparing for an efficient and accurate vote count.”
Goulet also said Trump’s remarks about Pennsylvania remaining “shut down” by COVID-19 restrictions was “patently untrue.”
“The commonwealth has been open for months with common sense mitigation efforts like mask-wearing in place,” Goulet told the newspaper. “The president may not agree with science, but that is what Pennsylvania is using to guide decisions to save lives, not giving in to the virus and encouraging people to gather unprotected and risk their lives and the lives of those around them.”
— Rob Tornoe
What we will and won’t know on election night in Pennsylvania
Things could get very, very weird on election night.
After polls close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, the first results that come in could make it look like former Vice President Joe Biden is winning in a landslide. But then the numbers could start to shift, and by the end of the night, President Donald Trump could look like he’s the one winning big. Then, in the days afterward, vote tallies could slowly turn back in Biden’s favor.
All this means we may or may not know who actually won Pennsylvania — or the White House — on Nov. 3. It could be a jarring change for Americans who have long since become accustomed to going to bed knowing the winner.
Don’t panic. Here’s how to understand what we will and won’t know on Election Day, and why.
— Jonathan Lai
Who can and can’t deliver your mail ballot in Pa.
On its face, it seems harmless. A family member, friend, or volunteer from a community group offers to take your ballot to a drop box or county office, maybe because you don’t have a car or have trouble getting around on your own.
But in most cases in Pennsylvania, so-called “ballot harvesting” is illegal. Only a voter can mail their ballot or return it in person, unless they have a disability and officially designate someone to do it for them. A violation could land you a misdemeanor with up to a year in jail or as much as a $1,000 fine.
Much of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric this election season has centered around falsely claiming that adding more voting sites — including drop boxes like the ones installed in some Pennsylvania counties — would lead to widespread voter fraud. The Trump campaign has gone so far as to videotape Philadelphia voters depositing multiple ballots in drop boxes, The New York Times reported.
In response, a solicitor for Philadelphia noted that, while third-party delivery is generally prohibited, “voters who require assistance delivering their ballot may appoint an agent to do so.”
— Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA
Tuesday morning roundup: Long lines to vote in Philly
- Philadelphia voters on Monday endured rain, cold, and long lines at the city’s early voting sites, as the deadline to apply for a mail ballot closes.
- Democrats have control of the Pennsylvania state House within their reach.
- Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tamari learned seven things during a trip across Pennsylvania, where he interviewed nearly 100 people about the political and cultural divides that make the commonwealth so complex.