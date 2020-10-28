View all
8:30 AM - October 28, 2020
8:30 AM - October 28, 2020

President Donald Trump, left, and Vice President Joe Biden.
Steven M. Falk, Tyger Williams / Staff Photographers
With six days remaining before Election Day, President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold campaign rallies in Nevada and Arizona, which has emerged as a hotly-contested battle ground state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a narrow lead over the president in Arizona, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of election polls. Trump won the state by 3.5 percentage points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, and the last Democrat to win the state was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Biden, who has joined doctors and medical experts in criticizing Trump’s large rallies amid a pandemic, is scheduled to receive a briefing from public health experts on COVID-19 and deliver a speech in Delaware outlining more of his plans to combat the virus, according to his campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence will hold rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, while Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), will campaign in Arizona, holding events in Tucson and Phoenix.

Here are the campaign surrogates who will be visiting Pennsylvania over the next few days:

  • Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) will travel to Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties on Wednesday on behalf of the Biden campaign.
  • Doug Emhoff, the husband of Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), is also coming to Pennsylvania on Wednesday on behalf of the Biden campaign. Emhoff will travel to Lehigh and Center Counties, and will encourage students at Penn State to make a plan to vote.
  • Ivanka Trump, the daughter and special adviser of the president, is scheduled to travel to Waymart in Wayne County on Thursday to take part in a campaign event at 3:30 p.m.

— Rob Tornoe

How Biden’s lead is different from Clinton’s — and why the polls are different this time

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Andrew Harnik / AP
There’s less than a week until Election Day. Polls show Donald Trump trailing nationally and in key battlegrounds, including Pennsylvania. And behind the scenes there are whispers about Republicans bracing for an electoral wipeout.

Sound familiar?

On the surface, there’s a lot about the 2020 presidential race that looks like the 2016 contest, when Trump shocked expectations, pollsters, and the media. He might yet do it again.

But there are some key differences this time. Trump is facing an even higher degree of difficulty to pull off another stunner. In fact, there are realistic scenarios in which Democrat Joe Biden wins running away.

— Jonathan Tamari

Philly-area voters were stuck in long lines as Pa. deadline for mail ballots passed

Voters wait in line at Tilden Middle School at 66th and Elmwood Ave., in Philadelphia, on October 26, 2020.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Voters wait in line at Tilden Middle School at 66th and Elmwood Ave., in Philadelphia, on October 26, 2020.

As Pennsylvania’s deadline to apply for mail ballots passed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, voters remained in hours-long lines at election offices in the Philadelphia region in hopes of getting their ballots.

State law requires mail ballot applications to be submitted by 5 p.m. So to respond to the large turnout and long lines, election officials in some counties handed out mail ballot applications to the voters in line as the 5 p.m. deadline approached.

In Chester County, for example, election officials told voters they could fill out an application and have it time stamped before 5 p.m., and then either wait in line to receive and fill out a ballot Tuesday evening or return Wednesday to pick it up.

Philadelphia and Montgomery counties followed similar procedures.

In Philadelphia, officials allowed voters to apply for ballots as long as they were in line by 5 p.m., and passed out applications to those in line.

“We still intend to process [applications] for all who were in line by 5 p.m., and the offices will remain open until they are served,” said Kevin Feeley, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia City Commissioners, who run elections.

Still, the process led to some confusion.

Voters complained on social media in Delaware County that they were turned away while the election office was supposed to be open until 8 p.m. — but the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline had come and gone.

The satellite election offices around the region allow voters to apply for mail ballots, fill them out, and return them all in one stop.

Laura McCrystal, Jonathan Lai

Wednesday morning roundup: Biden up big in Wisconsin, according to new poll