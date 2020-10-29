Latest Trump to hold three more rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday
President Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday to hold three separate rallies in a last-ditch attempt to turn around lagging support in the commonwealth for his re-election, according to recent polls.
Trump’s rallies — which feature large crowds of mostly maskless supporters — come as Pennsylvania continues to report the most new COVID-19 cases than at any other time during the pandemic. Dozens of local physicians have urged Trump to cancel the large gatherings, citing a recent data analysis in USA Today that showed cases rose at a faster rate after Trump rallies in at least five counties around the country, including Lackawanna and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania.
Here’s Trump tentative schedule for Saturday, according to his campaign:
- 1:30 p.m.: Bucks County
- 4:00 p.m.: Reading Regional Airport, Reading, Berks County
- 7:00 p.m.: Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, Butler County
Former Vice President Joe Biden held a drive-in rally in Bucks County on Saturday, a Trump-friendly suburban county which the president lost by less than 1 percentage point to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Still, Bucks County is the most competitive stop he’ll make on Saturday, where he has mostly followed a strategy of driving up support in areas where he continues to be popular (he defeated Clinton in Butler County by 37 percentage points).
The swing follows a barnstorming trip on Monday where the president repeated false claims about Biden’s energy plan and continued his baseless attacks on mail-in voting, which are expected to heavily favor Democrats. He also continued to downplay the coronavirus pandemic, even as the U.S. averages more than 74,000 new cases a day.
— Rob Tornoe
Biden’s lead over Trump in Pennsylvania hasn’t budged, poll says
Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding a steady lead with likely voters in Pennsylvania, with a new Franklin & Marshall College poll showing him up 6 percentage points over President Donald Trump.
That edge in the survey released Thursday is unchanged from an F&M poll conducted in September, and in line with other surveys showing Biden leading in the state by mid- to high-single digits.
Less than a week before Election Day, Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania counties she won in 2016 while Trump is lagging in counties he carried. Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania was driven in part by white working-class voters in southwestern counties like Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland.
— Chris Brennan
Latino voters in Pennsylvania are diverse, growing in number — and could sway the election
A decade ago, Ángela Rodríguez became an American citizen and promptly registered as a Democrat. But for Rodríguez, a native of the Dominican Republic, years of living in the United States have reshaped her perception of the party’s relationship with the more than 60 million Latinos in this country.
“They have done absolutely nothing but use us,” said Rodríguez, 57, a stay-at-home caregiver for her 4-year-old granddaughter.
Maricela Ayllon, 49, has been a registered Democrat since 1999. But this year, said the Kennett Square resident and Mexico native, “I don’t feel satisfied with either of the candidates on the ballot.”
And Maram Jaber, 25, a Philadelphian of Puerto Rican descent, is sickened by the racism she sees coming from President Donald Trump — but she isn’t particularly enthusiastic about the alternative.
“For sure,” she said, asked if she knew who would get her vote. “Biden is his name?”
There are more than half-a-million Latinos in Pennsylvania who are eligible to vote, making up about 5% of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center. The state’s Puerto Rican population makes up the largest bloc, followed by Mexicans and Dominicans. Latinos live across the state, but many are concentrated in cities including Allentown, Reading, Philadelphia, and the borough of Kennett Square in Chester County.
— Jason Laughlin, Jesenia De Moya Correa
At least two Pa. counties will wait to count mail-in ballots
Elections officials in Cumberland County, just outside Harrisburg, won’t begin counting mail ballots until the day after Election Day, citing the need to focus their attention and resources on in-person voting next Tuesday.
“The Board of Elections, comprised of the Cumberland County Commissioners, is committed to counting every vote and not certifying the results in Cumberland County until every eligible vote, whether completed at the polling place or via mail-in or absentee ballot, is properly counted,” Gary Eichelberger, chair of the county commissioners, said in a statement Wednesday.
The decision drew a response from state Rep. Torren Ecker, a Republican whose district includes Cumberland County. On Twitter Wednesday night, Ecker agreed with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, who is calling for Cumberland County to canvass all ballots beginning at 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Officials in Erie County, in Northwestern Pennsylvania, aplan to only count mail ballots for a few hours late Tuesday night, CNN reported.
More than 117,000 voters have requested mail ballots in the two counties, meaning those votes won’t be reflected in the unofficial results on election night.
The counting of mail ballots has been one of the most contentious, worried-over pieces of this election. With a massive number of mail ballots to count this year — state officials expect about three million votes to be cast by mail — it will take days to get votes counted. And Pennsylvania law prohibits counties from processing ballots before Election Day, meaning election night results will only reflect a fraction of the mail vote.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s false attacks on mail voting have fueled a deep partisan divide on voting methods, with Democrats much more likely to vote by mail than Republicans. That means the in-person election results that make up the bulk of results on election night are likely to skew heavily toward Trump, and then move slowly toward Biden’s favor as mail ballots are counted — a phenomenon known as “the blue shift.”
So county elections officials across the state have spent millions of dollars to purchase sophisticated equipment to speed up the ballot-counting process as much as possible, with Philadelphia and its suburban counties planning to count votes around the clock until they’re done.
But the decision by Erie and Cumberland officials means key votes won’t be known on election night. Erie County was one of three that swung from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016. Cumberland County is home to some of the politically changing suburbs of Harrisburg and will be one of the areas that will help determine who wins the state.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the state’s top elections official, told reporters Wednesday that she would push counties to count mail ballots on Election Day.
“The sooner they start, the sooner they’ll finish,” she said, though she noted the law does not require Election Day vote-tallying. “We’re going to be urging in every way possible that every county start on Tuesday.”
— Jonathan Lai
Thursday morning roundup: Second lady in Pennsylvania today
- Second Lady Karen Pence will campaign in Erie County today, headlining a 1:30 p.m. event in Edinboro.
- Election officials in the swing Pennsylvania county of Erie are restricting the activities of openly armed residents near the polls if they aren’t voting.
- Thousands of requested mail ballots in Butler County may be lost.
- Will Pennsylvania be at the center of another Bush v. Gore? 8 lawyers and scholars weigh in.