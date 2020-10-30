Live Biden coming to Philly on Sunday, will campaign with Kamala Harris in Pa. on Monday
Biden will do one final swing through Pennsylvania before Election Day on Tuesday, and he’s bringing his running mate with him.
The former vice president will travel to Philadelphia for an event on Sunday, Nov. 1, though the campaign has not released further details. Fortunately for Biden the Eagles play on Sunday night this week, so he won’t have to compete against the Birds.
On Monday, Nov. 2., Biden will be joined by his wife, Jill Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The group will “fan out across all four corners of the state” in a last-minute barnstorm of Pennsylvania just one day before Election Day.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold three more rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Recent polls show Biden with a consistent lead in Pennsylvania over President Donald Trump. FiveThirtyEight’s average of recent polls shows Biden with a 5 percentage point lead, while Real Clear Politics has the former vice president up about 4.3 percentage points.
— Rob Tornoe
Some see Trump as a ‘protector.’ Others have ‘had enough.’ Military voters in Pa. are deeply divided.
It started gradually for Jim Hillegas, a feeling of unease that would creep in whenever he saw news about President Donald Trump’s talks with foreign leaders or conflicts with long-standing U.S. allies. One day Hillegas, a “die-hard Republican,” had a bizarre thought: He wished Trump would act more presidential.
In retrospect, more like President Barack Obama.
Hillegas, a 53-year-old UPS driver who served in the Navy in the 1980s and lives in this small rural town in the Poconos, supported Trump in 2016. But following years of what he sees as a dangerous erosion of America’s standing in the world, he’s voting for Joe Biden.
“I will remain a Republican for the rest of my life,” said Hillegas, who flies Navy and American flags from his porch. “But I’ve had enough of this president. I just can’t do it.”
Strong military support helped elect Trump in 2016, and national polls show he remains the preferred candidate of the nation’s military households. But the same surveys show Trump has lost ground with both active-duty service members and veterans since taking office. While Trump leads Biden by 10 percentage points among military-affiliated voters, according to a Morning Consult poll last month, that’s significantly smaller than the advantage he had in 2016, when veterans chose him over Hillary Clinton by almost a 2-1 ratio.
— Allison Steele
Pa. Democrats enter the homestretch fearing the Supreme Court will throw out votes
Pennsylvania Democrats are increasingly alarmed that the U.S. Supreme Court might intervene to throw out mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, after three conservative justices on the high court this week held open the possibility of reversing a state court ruling that extended the deadline for returning them.
Meanwhile, several Pennsylvania counties have said they won’t begin counting mail ballots until the day after Election Day, increasing the likelihood that early returns that night could give a misleading impression of the vote, since Democrats are voting far more heavily by mail. In some counties, their votes may not be tallied until Nov. 4.
And the prospect of a days-long day delay before a fuller picture of the results is known, Democrats fear, will open a window for Trump to prematurely declare victory as public perceptions harden around incomplete tallies.
Some Pennsylvania Democrats sound increasingly confident Joe Biden will have the votes to win the key battleground state — and with it, likely the presidency.
But one of Biden’s closest allies in Pennsylvania worried Thursday that an unrestrained Trump or a newly reshaped Supreme Court could dismiss or thwart ballots voters had cast under the current deadline, and potentially secure a second term for the president.
— Jonathan Tamari, Andrew Seidman, Julia Terruso and Jonathan Lai
Eagles will host drive-through ballot drop box at stadium
The Philadelphia Eagles are partnering with the City Commissioners to host a mail ballot drop-off site in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field.
The drop box will be available only on Saturday and Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Voters must remain in their cars and wear masks, the City Commissioners said in a news release.
Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop, the team’s mascot, will be present to greet voters.
The drop off will be in parking lot K at the stadium, which can be accessed from 11th Street near Pattison Avenue.
— Laura McCrystal
Friday morning roundup: Jill Biden in Montco, Donald Trump Jr. in York Springs and Altoona
- Former Second Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to host an educator mobilization rally in Montgomery County on Friday at 5 p.m., while Donald Trump Jr. will host two events — One in York Springs, Adams County at 12 p.m., and a second in Altoona, Blair County at 3 p.m.
- On Friday, Trump is scheduled to hold separate rallies in three states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Biden will also make stops in three different states today — Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.
- Pennsylvania voters who haven’t yet received their mail ballots are getting nervous.
- President Donald Trump sees Latino voters as a rare bright spot in Pennsylvania.