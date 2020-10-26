Latest Trump is holding 3 Pennsylvania rallies today as he baselessly attacks the state’s ‘corrupt politics’
President Donald Trump kicks off the last full week before Election Day by barnstorming through Pennsylvania, with three different airport rallies in the state.
- 11 a.m.: Allentown (Lehigh County)
- 1:30 p.m.: Litiz (Lancaster County)
- 4:30 p.m.: Martinsburg (Blair County)
The triple-visit makes clear how important the Keystone State is to Trump’s bid for a second term. An average of polling in the state by the website FiveThirtyEight showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a 5.7% lead over Trump on Sunday, while an average by the website RealClearPolitics showed Biden up by 5.1%.
Trump on Sunday vaguely tweeted about “Pennsylvania Ballot ‘mistakes’” putting Republicans “at great risk.”
”Corrupt politics in Pennsylvania must be investigated immediately," Trump said, while tagging the U.S. Department of Justice in his tweet. “Philadelphia is out of control.”
It’s not clear what Trump was referring to. As The Inquirer’s Jonathan Lai noted, it might have been about a simple error made by a printing company in Ohio:
Trump’s tweets, part of a relentless campaign to falsely discredit mail ballot as susceptible to widespread fraud, prompted swift push-back from two of the state’s most prominent Democrats. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is seeking a second term, tweeted “FAKE NEWS!!” at Trump in response.
“A President attempting to sow such confusion and distrust in our electoral system is disgusting," Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) wrote on Twitter.
— Chris Brennan
A Pennsylvania county that swung from Obama to Trump — and where Trump needs a repeat
The 2,700-resident town of Wind Gap is part of Northampton County’s Slate Belt, a series of former mining towns about 20 miles south of the Poconos. It’s a county Trump captured by just fewer than 5,500 votes four years ago, a place where voters pride themselves on being independent-minded and willing to choose policy over party.
One of three Pennsylvania counties where voters twice backed Barack Obama then flipped to Trump, Northampton is a coveted electoral prize in a state that could determine who wins the White House.
With a mix of rural and suburban areas, the county mirrors the statewide trends that helped propel Trump to the presidency, but also those that now point to trouble for his reelection hopes. It’s part of the Lehigh Valley, a political bellwether that sits between the increasingly Democratic Philadelphia suburbs and the state’s post-industrial northeast, an epicenter of where voters with deep Democratic roots broke for Trump in 2016.
— Allison Steele
Erie shows signs of potential Democratic rebound after swinging to Trump
The rural portions of Erie County look a lot like other similar areas in Western Pennsylvania these days: roads and homes are loaded with Trump signs.
But there’s something different here in the Northwest corner of the state: A significant number of Joe Biden signs stand in response, on lawns, at intersections, on barns, and even in a small office in Union City — a rural town where no one can ever remember seeing a Democratic presence before.
Of the areas in Pennsylvania that swung to Trump in 2016, Erie is one of the few that has shown signs of a potential Democratic rebound.
Erie, once a manufacturing powerhouse that has seen a steep loss of industrial jobs, became a symbol of Trump’s surprise victory and blue collar appeal in 2016. Despite its Democratic, labor union roots, Erie County saw a 21,000-vote swing to Trump compared to the previous election, a huge factor in a state decided by just 44,000 votes.
Political analysts and campaign operatives have been watching Erie ever since to see if Trump can retain his hold. If he slips here, the thinking goes, it could be a sign of erosion with his base of white, working class voters across key Midwestern swing states.
It might be “Pennsylvania’s electoral ground zero,” wrote David Wasserman, an analyst at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
— Jonathan Tamari
Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work after COVID-19 exposure
Health policy specialists questioned White House officials' claim that federal rules on essential workers allow Vice President Mike Pence to continue to campaign and not quarantine himself after being exposed to the coronavirus.
A Pence aide said Sunday that the vice president would continue to work and travel, including for campaigning, after his chief of staff and some other close contacts tested positive. Pence tested negative on Sunday and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel, his aides said.
Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, was among those who tested positive. President Donald Trump, said early Sunday that Short was quarantining.
That usually means isolating oneself for 14 days after exposure in case an infection is developing, to prevent spreading the virus to others. The Department of Homeland Security spells ou 16 categories of critical infrastructure workers, including those at military bases, nuclear power sites, courthouses and public works facilities like dams and water plants.
“I don’t see campaigning on the list,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at Johns Hopkins University and former Maryland state health department chief. “Anything that does not have to be done in person and anything not related to his job as vice president would not be considered essential.”
Pence held a rally in North Carolina on Sunday, and has events planned in Minnesota and Pennsylvania on Monday.
— Associated Press
Weekend roundup: Voting from space
- Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tamari visited five distinct regions of Pennsylvania this fall and interviewed almost 100 voters, public officials, political operatives, and analysts to capture the places that represent the commonwealth’s defining political elements — and the contrasts that make it such a close call in presidential races.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Bucks and Luzerne Counties on Saturday, pitching himself as a native son of Pennsylvania and the candidate best able to unify a fractured nation.
- Afraid you mistakenly submitted a “naked ballot” in Pennsylvania? Here’s how to make sure your vote still counts.
- Pennsylvania Republicans are once again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a mail ballot deadline extension ordered by the state’s high court, quickly returning to an issue on which the Supreme Court had only just deadlocked and raising the prospect of a different outcome after a new justice is installed next week.
- NASA astronaut Kate Rubins voted from space this week, using a secure electronic ballot and a makeshift voting booth on the International Space Station.