Latest Where the presidential election stands Wednesday morning
Trump is leading Biden in votes counted so far in Pennsylvania, but that’s at least partly because in-person votes, which were disproportionately cast by Republicans, were tallied faster than mail ballots.
Democrats voted by mail in much greater numbers than Republicans. Those votes take longer to count, and the slow process of tallying them is expected to shift the margins considerably in Biden’s favor — a phenomenon know as “the blue shift.”
The question is whether Biden will surpass Trump. As of 6:30 a.m., Trump has 2,843,212 votes in Pennsylvania compared to Biden’s 2,186,202, a lead of about 657,000 votes - with many mail-in ballots to count in Philadelphia, its four suburban collar counties — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery — and Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh.
Other key states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, were also too close to call.
Addressing supporters in Wilmington who greeted him from parked cars with a chorus of enthusiastic honks late Tuesday night, Biden declared: “We’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”
“We feel good about where we are now. We really do,” he said. “We believe we’re on track to win this election.”
With the race in Pennsylvania and other key states still unsettled, Trump stood before a room full of supporters in the White House around 2:20 a.m. and falsely claimed that he had won the election.
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said, to cheers and applause. “We were getting ready to win this election; frankly, we did win this election.”
— Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso
4 takeaways on a cliffhanger election night in Pennsylvania
Tuesday turned to Wednesday with deep uncertainty about the presidential race in Pennsylvania — but with the state also looking every bit as important as we long thought it would be.
President Donald Trump had more of the early votes counted in his favor, but that was based largely on the fact that Republicans cast more votes in person, and those votes were tallied faster.
Democrats were expected to dominate mail voting, and many of the state’s most heavily Democratic counties, including Philadelphia and Allegheny, home to Pittsburgh, still had hundreds of thousands of votes to tabulate as of early Wednesday morning.
Here are four quick takeaways on a night of uncertainty that looked likely to drag on for days.
- Pennsylvania is still key.
- We’re still waiting on the big counties.
- Biden made gains around Scranton.
- Trump gained more than Biden in some rural areas.
— Jonathan Tamari
Trump said his Pennsylvania lead is ‘impossible to catch.’ Let’s crunch the numbers.
Despite President Donald Trump’s claim that his early lead in Pennsylvania based on partial vote totals is “going to be almost impossible to catch,” most mail ballots had not yet been counted and released as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.
And those ballots will heavily favor Joe Biden.
Not only did Democrats vote by mail at much higher rates than Republicans, the majority of mail ballots left come from heavily Democratic areas.
Out of more than 2.5 million mail ballots cast, 1.1 million had been counted and included by 3 a.m. in the unofficial totals posted on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.
That left 1.44 million — 56% — that had either not yet been counted or whose totals have not yet been uploaded into the system and published. (Several counties are counting ballots around the clock, though they are not uploading results in real time.)
Most of those remaining ballots come from Philadelphia, its four suburban collar counties — Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery — and Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh. Together, the six counties had 800,000 ballots that were still to be counted or added to the total.Those votes will strongly skew toward Biden.
In fact, more than three out of five of the remaining mail ballots come from counties that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
And these numbers might actually slightly underestimate the total number of mail ballots to be counted, since some ballots have been received but not yet scanned into the state’s database. Plus, ballots can also be counted if they arrive by mail as late as 5 p.m. Friday under an order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — though Republicans are challenging that before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Not only do the uncounted votes come primarily from areas most favorable to Biden, mail ballots are disproportionately likely to be used by Democrats. That’s why we were always very likely to see what’s known as a “blue shift” as those mail ballots are counted.
Democrats requested and returned mail ballots at far greater numbers than Republicans, with Democrats' mail ballots exceeding Republicans' in 59 of the state’s 67 counties. That means even in most counties that Trump won in 2016, Democrats outnumbered Republicans when it came to voting by mail.
So despite Trump’s claim that the remaining votes could not close his current margin in the vote totals, and that those votes were coming from “good Pennsylvania areas where they happen to like your president,” the blue shift will continue. There are many, many mail ballots still to be counted, and it’s very likely most of them were cast for Biden.
It will be quite possible to “catch” Trump’s vote totals.
We’ll have to wait for more votes to find out whether it happens.
— Jonathan Lai
Court battles over Pennsylvania mail ballots loom
Despite President Donald Trump’s warning that Pennsylvania’s election would be marred by “rampant and unchecked cheating,” requiring his lawyers to swiftly descend on the state, Republican lawyers brought no legal challenge raising broad questions about voting in the state by the time polls closed Tuesday.
But even amid that relative calm on Election Day, lawyers on both sides were anxiously eyeing signs that more serious legal battles could be on the horizon — particularly over how and whether certain mail ballots should be counted.
On Tuesday, GOP lawyers filed suit in state and federal courts contesting efforts by some Pennsylvania counties to allow voters an opportunity to correct mistakes in their mail ballots, such as missing signatures.
Hanging over all of those smaller-scale issues was the still lingering question of whether the U.S. Supreme Court would decide to weigh in on the hotly contested legal fight over whether Pennsylvania could count mail ballots that arrive in the next three days as long as they had been postmarked by Election Day.
“I’m proud of how Pennsylvanians conducted themselves in this historic election during a global pandemic,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Tuesday night. The Department of State, responsible for overseeing the election, said the most common issues were polling places that opened late, long lines to vote, and confusion among voters who showed up in person after asking for a mail ballot — all typical Election Day complaints.
Already, this election has been one of the most litigated in Pennsylvania’s history, with key rulings on whether mail ballots can be rejected based on signature comparisons, how long the state’s mail ballot count can continue, and fights over poll watcher access to election offices.
— Jeremy Roebuck, Chris Palmer, Julie Shaw and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA
Election results recap
If you’re looking to catch up on the results from Election Day, there’s a lot we still don’t know. The presidency hasn’t been decided, as critical swing states including Pennsylvania, remain uncalled. Here’s a quick look at the results that did come in Tuesday and overnight:
- Incumbent Democratic representatives to Congress across the Philadelphia area won reelection: Brendan Boyle in Pennsylvania’s Second District, Dwight Evans in Pennsylvania’s Third District, Madeleine Dean in Pennsylvania’s Fourth District, Mary Gay Scanlon in Pennsylvania’s Fifth District, Donald Norcross in New Jersey’s First District, and Andy Kim in New Jersey’s Third District.
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D) was reelected.
- New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for adult use.
- A tight race in southern New Jersey between Democrat Amy Kennedy and incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties and pledged his “undying support” to Trump, remains too close to call.