Latest Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania continues to narrow as mail ballots counted
Joe Biden’s lead in the Philadelphia suburbs is growing by the minute as elections officials continue to count scores of mail ballots, and his strong performance there may well help lift him to Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes.
Here is where the presidential race stands in Pennsylvania as of 6:38 a.m. Thursday morning, according to numbers reported by the Department of State:
- Donald Trump: 3,206,764 votes, 50.8%
- Joe Biden: 3,030,266 votes, 48%
As of 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night, Pennsylvania had 99% of precincts reporting but only 71% of mail ballots counted, with about 763,000 remaining to be counted. Of the mail ballots counted so far in Pennsylvania, 77% were cast for Biden.
The number of mail ballots to count is expected to increase. Some ballots had been received but not yet scanned into the state’s database. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also allowed mail ballots to be counted if they are returned to county elections offices by 5 p.m. on Friday, instead of the normal deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day. Republicans are challenging that ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court.
— Rob Tornoe and Andrew Seidman
Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia also remain in play as vote counting continues
Georgia
As the vote counting continued Wednesday, people across the nation watched to see whether Georgia would finally become the swing state that Democrats have long hoped for. But with many of the votes left to tally in counties that tend to vote blue, Democrats had reason for optimism.
As of Thursday morning, Trump’s lead over Biden in Georgia was down to 18,500 votes. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, said late Wednesday that just under 108,000 votes remained to be tallied. That was down from an estimated 200,000 earlier in the day.
Nevada
About 75% of the votes are in, and Biden leads by less than 8,000 votes.
But there are outstanding ballots left to be counted in the coming days. Under state law, they can still be accepted so long as they were postmarked by Election Day, on Nov. 3.
North Carolina
Trump prematurely claimed early Wednesday that he won the state.
Though the president is correct that he held a nearly 77,000-vote lead in the state early Wednesday, the race is too early to call with up to 116,000 mail ballots left to count, as well as the potential of thousands of provisional ballots.
As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden was outperforming Trump. That means the ballots yet to be counted could give Biden a lead.
— Associated Press
Trump campaign vows to halt Pa. vote count in a wave of legal challenges
President Donald Trump’s campaign vowed Wednesday to halt Pennsylvania’s election count with a barrage of lawsuits that it contended — without evidence — were needed to stop the state from “baking in a backdoor victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots.”
Repeating the president’s claim that Democrats were “scheming to disenfranchise and dilute” GOP voters, Trump’s team unleashed a pack of new filings on state and federal courts disputing issues that included the state’s decision to count late-arriving mail ballots and how much access Republican monitors had to watch the counting process.
The onslaught — along with similar suits filed in Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia, as well as a demand for a vote-recount in Wisconsin — reflected a broader Republican strategy to rely on the courts and litigation to contest the election in states pivotal to the president’s chances of a second term.
“Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”
Through Wednesday night, there had been no reports of widespread voter fraud or irregularities with Pennsylvania’s count, though the results here still remained too close to call.
— Jeremy Roebuck , Maddie Hanna and Angela Couloumbis
Thursday morning roundup
- The majority of Pennsylvania’s votes will likely be counted by Thursday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in an interview with ABC News Wednesday night.
- New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties and pledged “undying support” to Trump, continued to lead Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy Wednesday night, maintaining a 9,500 vote lead, 51% to 48%.
- There’s a lot of noise around Pennsylvania’s election. These people are keeping their focus on counting votes.
- The delay Pennsylvania has experienced in counting votes was not inevitable, but instead the product of a contentious disagreement between state politicians.