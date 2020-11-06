Latest Toomey says Trump’s claims of large-scale fraud ‘are just not substantiated’
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the election results, Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said on Friday morning.
During an interview on NBC’s Today show, Toomey pushed back on outlandish remarks made by President Donald Trump, who has repeated baseless allegations of election fraud and falsely claimed he had already won the election at a White House news briefing Thursday night.
“The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” Toomey said.
“This is the sort of thing you wish wouldn’t happen,” Toomey added. “But is there any evidence that I’m aware of that there is significant, large-scale fraud or malfeasance in Pennsylvania? Absolutely not.”
— Rob Tornoe
More vote counts expected from Philadelphia Friday morning
More vote counts from Philadelphia are expected within the next hour, Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Friday morning.
“We have been counting for the past several hours. And I expect you’ll see another update in the next hour or two,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt told CNN during the 6 a.m. hour.
Schmidt said about 50,000 votes are still outstanding in Philadelphia. Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden in Pennsylvnia stood at about 18,000 votes as of Friday morning.
— Rob Tornoe
Where the race stands in Pennsylvania and the remaining battleground states
Here’s where the election stands in the four battleground states that remain in play, as of 7 a.m. Eastern:
Pennsylvania: Trump’s lead over Biden has narrowed to just 18,000 votes as mail ballots continue to be counted. At least 163,000 mail ballots remained to be counted as of 12 a.m., according to the numbers reported by the commonwealth.
Georgia: Biden took the lead over Trump early Friday morning, and is now ahead by about 1,100 votes. About 10,000 mail ballots remain to be counted, mostly in Gwinnett County, a suburb of Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Arizona: Trump has narrowed Biden’s lead to 47,000 votes, with at least 293,000 ballots remaining to count across the state. No new numbers are expected until 11 a.m. Eastern, when Maricopa County — the home of Phoenix and the state’s largest county — will update their election results.
Nevada: Biden continues to narrowly lead Trump by about 11,500 votes, with updated numbers expected around 12 p.m. Eastern. At least 190,000 mail ballots remain to be counted, most from Clark County, the home of Las Vegas, according to the secretary of state.
— Rob Tornoe
Biden takes the lead in Georgia
Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.
By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.
The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.
An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.
There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.
— Associated Press
Philly’s counting of mail ballots has been slowed by a Trump legal challenge
Philadelphia’s votes are going to take even longer to count than expected.
As the world watched for Pennsylvania’s largest city to deliver results that will help determine who wins the White House, a state court victory for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign disrupted the vote tallying Thursday and left officials working at diminished capacity.
For two hours at midday, the city’s count was paused altogether after the state Commonwealth Court ordered that Trump’s campaign observers had to be able to stand within six feet of any tables where counting is taking place in order to meaningfully monitor the process.
Afterward, city lawyers told a federal judge, workers sat tabulating ballots in only the first of several rows of tables, allowing observers to watch from behind metal barriers. That left the other tables empty, equipment unused, and ballots counted at a slowed pace.
Within hours of the order, the city appealed the ruling to the state’s top court, which has yet to decide whether it will resolve the matter. The counting of votes continues around the clock, but it will go slower unless that appeal is granted, said city commissioner Al Schmidt, one of Philadelphia’s three top elections officials.
“If we win the appeal, we can go full-tilt again,” Schmidt, the lone Republican on the elections board, said in an interview Thursday night.
— Jonathan Lai, Jeremy Roebuck, Anna Orso and Erin McCarthy
With Biden seemingly closing in on victory, Trump steps up Pa. legal fights to challenge vote
With the White House on the line and Pennsylvania and its largest city in the spotlight, President Donald Trump escalated his legal fights over the state’s vote count Thursday, sending demonstrators from both sides of the political divide out onto city streets.
Amid a whirlwind of new lawsuits, the president’s campaign scored an early victory in court that briefly disrupted the tallying of ballots in Philadelphia and slowed it down even after the counting resumed.
But resume it did, and city elections officials continued their periodic updates to their published vote totals, with the number of outstanding mail ballots slowly but surely dropping from more than 120,000 Thursday morning to less than 50,000 by 10 p.m.
Despite the flurry of court activity, none of it appeared capable of delivering Trump a reelection victory. Biden appeared to be on the verge of winning the presidency, while Trump repeated his evidence-free claim that the vote was being stolen out from under him by pervasive fraud.
— Jeremy Roebuck, Jonathan Lai, Maddie Hanna
Police detain men after tip about vehicle with armed group heading to convention center
Philadelphia police detained two men late Thursday night after receiving a tip that a Hummer vehicle from Virginia with two or three people armed with firearms was headed to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballot counting is underway for the presidential election.
Just after 10:20 p.m., police reported they had received information about a 2003 gray or silver Hummer with Virginia tags that was occupied by several people armed with AR-15 rifles.
A few minutes later a Hummer fitting the description was found parked and unoccupied in the 200 block of North 13th Street, just north of the convention center. Police then detained two men in the area and were on their way to find a woman located outside the city.
On the back window of the Hummer were decals associated with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement, including a large “Q” and “#WWG1WGA,” which stands for “where we go one we go all.” The movement believes President Donald Trump is fighting a secret war against the “deep state” and that Democrats are led by satan-worshipping pedophiles. Trump has refused to denounce the movement.
It was not immediately clear whether police found any weapons. A bomb-sniffing police dog was called in to check the Hummer. The occupants of the Hummer may have been staying at a nearby hotel, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
— Robert Moran
Pennsylvania mail ballots are on the cusp of pushing Biden past Trump — and to the White House
Joe Biden appeared closer than ever to winning the presidency late Thursday, as the counting of mail ballots in Pennsylvania had him on the cusp of overtaking President Donald Trump’s lead in the state and securing the Electoral College votes needed for victory.
Biden had other paths to victory Thursday night even without Pennsylvania, as he was holding on to an advantage in Nevada and was also close to erasing Trump’s lead in Georgia. But with the race in Georgia in a dead heat even after almost all votes had been counted, the days-long wait for political resolution looked likely to be decided once and for all by Pennsylvania.
Trump’s lead over Biden in Pennsylvania — once as large as hundreds of thousands of votes — had narrowed to less than 25,000 shortly before midnight Friday. The state reported 175,000 mail ballots left to count — many of them in overwhelmingly Democratic Philadelphia.
“We continue to feel very good about where things stand,” Biden said in remarks from Wilmington late in the afternoon. “We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared winners.”
Trump, meanwhile, falsely claimed he had already won at a White House news briefing where he took no questions but repeated the false allegations of election fraud he and his supporters have leveled since Tuesday night. “It’s really destroyed our system,” he said of the prevalence of mail voting in the election. “It’s a corrupt system.”
— Justine McDaniel, Julia Terruso, Andrew Seidman and Sean Collins Walsh