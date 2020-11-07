Latest More Philly results expected ‘at some point today,’ city commissioner says
About 40,000 votes remain to be counted in Philadelphia, City Commissioner Omar Sabir told CNN Saturday morning.
Sabir said 20,000 or so of that total are mail in ballots, while roughly 18,000 are provisional ballots that require a longer amount of time to count. There are also some votes cast on Election Day in a couple of divisions Sabir said the city was waiting on.
Counting will resume this morning, but Sabir didn’t have a timeframe for when results would be posted.
“It’ll be at some point today,” Sabir told CNN, urging patience. “I just had my coffee, just took my shower and everything. I’m going to go into the Convention Center and see exactly what’s going on.”
— Rob Tornoe
Incendiary texts with false Philly allegations traced to outfit run by top Trump aide
A texting company run by one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign officials sent out thousands of targeted, anonymous text messages urging supporters to rally where votes were being counted in Philadelphia on Thursday, falsely claiming Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election.
The messages directed Trump fans to converge at a downtown intersection where hundreds of protesters from the opposing candidates' camps faced off Thursday afternoon.
“This kind of message is playing with fire, and we are very lucky that it does not seem to have driven more conflict,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at the University of Toronto’s online watchdog Citizen Lab. Scott-Railton helped track down the source.
The texts were sent using phone numbers leased to the text-messaging platform Opn Sesame, said two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition they not be further identified. The company’s CEO is Gary Coby, the Trump campaign’s digital director. It provides text-messaging services to GOP clients including the Republican National Committee.
A top Trump campaign official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the message did not come from the campaign. Because Opn Sesame is used by multiple customers, none of whom the company would identify, it could not be determined exactly who sent the message. Coby declined to comment.
— Associated Press
About 37,000 ballots remain in Allegheny, which will resume counting this morning
Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, has about 37,000 ballots remaining to count, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told CNN Saturday morning.
Of those, Fitzgerald said “in the neighborhood” of 20,000 are mail ballots, which he said have been running about 80-20, with 80% for Biden and 20% for Trump. Fitzgerald said starting will resume soon this morning.
“They’ll begin this process a little after 9:00 a.m. and they’ll upload a certain batch, I don’t know, maybe a few thousand at a time, every few hours,” Fitzgerald said, estimating that results will being to show up by late Saturday morning or early afternoon.
Fitzgerald said there are also 17,000 provisional ballots left to count, which he said would be counted by next week.
— Rob Tornoe
Here’s where things stand Saturday morning
It’s Saturday morning, four days after the election, and former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead in four undecided battleground states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
In Pennsylvania, where Biden has increased his lead over Trump, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told CNN Saturday morning about 20,000 mail ballots remain to be counted, along with around 10,000 provisional ballots. Fitzgerald said the county would resume counting at 9 a.m.
Philadelphia has about 40,000 ballots remaining, which officials said would take “several days” to count.
In Arizona, Maricopa County — the state’s largest, which includes Phoenix — is expected to post more numbers this morning around 11 a.m. In Clark County, Nevada — home of Las Vegas — tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted, according to the New York Times.
Here’s where the race in those states currently stand, according to numbers provided by the Associated Press:
- Pennsylvania: Biden up by 28,833 votes (0.4%)
- Georgia: Biden up by 7,248 votes (0.1%)
- Arizona: Biden up by 29,861 (0.9%)
- Nevada: Biden up by 22,657 (1.8%)
— Rob Tornoe
Biden’s lead over Trump in Pennsylvania grows as vote counting slows
Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday, but the process of counting votes slowed to a crawl as officials finished tallying the overwhelming majority of mail ballots and had only provisional ballots and other votes that are slower to process remaining. And with Biden holding only a razor-thin advantage in the evening, the counting process that had the presidential race hanging in the balance looked set to stretch into a fifth day without resolution.
“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet. But the numbers tell us it’s clear.... We’re going to win this race,” Biden said in a short address from Wilmington just before 11 p.m., his first appearance on Friday. “We are going to win Pennsylvania.... We’re on track to over 300 electoral votes.”
The president did not speak publicly Friday, but his campaign issued a statement:
“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso and Erin McCarthy
As Trump’s chances dwindle, Pennsylvania GOP focuses its fire on state’s top election official
As Pennsylvania’s vote count Friday put Joe Biden ever closer to capturing the presidency, state Republicans increasingly shifted their attacks in and out of court toward the woman who oversaw the process, even while acknowledging they had no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) accused Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar — Pennsylvania’s top elections official, and an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf — of giving faulty guidance and making unlawful changes to election rules that had undermined confidence in Pennsylvania’s results.
Boockvar, he said, had overseen a chaotic and faulty process that had sowed doubt about the vote. Corman criticized her for permitting counties to count votes that arrived late — though postmarked before 8 p.m. on Election Day — and allowing local election boards to alert voters who had submitted their mail ballots with clerical mistakes.
An obscure official plunged into a moment of media stardom, Boockvar has defended her advice and fought back in court against each new allegation. She has rebuffed Republican calls for her resignation that began within hours of polls closing on Election Day. Cutler on Friday demanded Wolf launch an audit of the election.
But Gov. Tom Wolf has called the GOP’s broadsides merely partisan and said he will support her and other election officials as they work to finish counting votes.
“Attacks like this are an attempt to undermine confidence in the results of the election, and we should all denounce them for the undemocratic actions they are,” the governor said.
— Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, Jeremy Roebuck and Maddie Hanna
Biden may win Pennsylvania, but Democrats fell in races across the state — and the infighting has begun
It was supposed to be a historic year for Pennsylvania Democrats.
Riding the “blue wave” of 2018 and further gains in local elections the next year, the party hoped it would deliver the state to former Vice President Joe Biden, sweep the three statewide row offices, and flip the GOP-controlled legislature. Democratic groups from inside and outside the state spent hundreds of millions of dollars to make it happen.
By Friday, those dreams had evaporated.
While it looked increasingly likely the state would break for Biden — though the race hadn’t yet been called — there wasn’t a lot of other good news for Democrats. Republicans had not only held the majority in the state House and Senate, but were poised to possibly gain seats.
For the first time since 2008, Republicans claimed a row office through an election, with Republican Tim DeFoor winning the auditor general race. And the GOP also held onto congressional seats in the Philadelphia and Harrisburg suburbs Democrats had considered to be within reach.
“These results are clearly disappointing for any Democrat here in Pennsylvania,” said Mike Mikus, a Democratic strategist in Pittsburgh.
— Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA