President Joe Biden will be back in the Philly area today. Here’s everything you need to know.
Biden will hold a campaign event at a Delaware County middle school one day after delivering the State of the Union
President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event at a Delaware County middle school today, a day after delivering his third State of the Union address.
He is slated to visit Strath Haven Middle School in Wallingford and speak in the early evening.
It will be Biden’s fourth stop in eastern Pennsylvania this year and his first to a school. He traveled to Philadelphia nine times in 2023.
How much has President Joe Biden’s 20 visits to the Philly region cost city taxpayers?
Biden’s schedule in the Philadelphia area on Friday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport at 2:45 p.m., according to his public schedule.
From there, he’ll travel to Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County with first lady Jill Biden, where he's scheduled to deliver remarks beginning around 5 p.m.
President Biden is holding a campaign rally at a Delco middle school the day after the State of the Union
From D.C. to Delco.
President Joe Biden will visit Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County on Friday, the day after his State of the Union address, two sources with knowledge of the planning told The Inquirer.
Philly area is a key region for Biden
The region is vital for Biden in a state where the smallest shifts could determine the outcome. The area has contributed significant votes to Democratic statewide candidates in recent elections.
In 2019, Democrats won big in the county, flipping the Delaware County Council from Republican control for the first time since the Civil War.
'Nervous' union workers watched Biden's State of the Union together in Philly
About 70 carpenters and other Biden supporters filled a large conference room at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters building on Spring Garden Street to watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech and eat pizza Thursday night.
Jonathan Young, the political director for the union, told the crowd before the speech that Biden is “the most pro-union president I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”