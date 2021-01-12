Latest Trump cabinet member refuses to say if Trump is fit for office
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar waffled when asked directly if President Donald Trump was fit for office and should remain in charge following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
During an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Azar said Trump’s rhetoric ahead of the attack was “unacceptable” and called the insurrection an “assault on democracy,” but struggled when pressed repeatedly to say whether Trump is able to discharge the duties of his office.
“I’m not going to get into or discuss the 25th Amendment here,” Azar said, adding it “would not be appropriate for me to discuss my conversations with colleagues or with the president and vice president.”
The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The amendment can be invoked if Pence and a majority of the cabinet vote that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the office.
The vote will be mostly ceremonial, as Pence is not expected to invoke the 25th Amendment. The House is expected to vote on impeaching Trump Wednesday.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump plans border wall visit in Texas, his first public event since last week’s violence
Trump is expected to emerge from seclusion Tuesday and travel to Alamo, Tx., where he plans to tour a section of border wall and deliver remarks on immigration, an issue the White House considers a significant part of his legacy.
The event will mark the first time Trump has appeared in public since last Wednesday’s violent takeover of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Aside from a video posted Thursday on Twitter, Trump has remained out of the public eye since the episode.
“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.
The White House figure for border wall construction includes fencing that was erected to replace existing barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. Only a fraction of the construction has been new barriers.
The construction of a border wall, paid for by Mexico, was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. U.S. taxpayers have footed the bill for the barriers that have been constructed during the past four years.
— Washington Post
Trump impeachment vote expected Wednesday on ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge
Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead on Monday with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday.
At the same time, the FBI warned ominously Monday of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. In a dark foreshadowing, the Washington Monument was closed to the public amid the threats of disruption. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned.
It all added up to stunning final moments for Trump’s presidency as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans declare he is unfit for office and could do more damage after inciting a mob that violently ransacked the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” reads the four-page impeachment bill.
“He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it reads.
— Associated Press
Several Capitol Police officers suspended over actions related to D.C. rally, riot
Several U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than a dozen others are under investigation for suspected involvement with or inappropriate support for the demonstration last week that turned into a deadly riot at the Capitol, according to members of Congress, police officials and staff members briefed on the developments.
Eight separate investigations have been launched into the actions of Capitol officers, according to one congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the status of the internal review.
In one of the cases, officers had posted what Capitol Police investigators found to be messages showing support for the rally on Wednesday that preceded the attack on the complex, including touting President Trump’s baseless contention that the election had been stolen through voter fraud, the aide said.
Investigators in another instance found that a Capitol officer had posted “inappropriate” images of President-elect Joe Biden on a social media account. The aide declined to describe the photographs.
— Washington Post
Philly detective reassigned following D.C. rally called Pence a ‘traitor’
The Philadelphia police detective reassigned after attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington — which ended with the president inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol — called Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor and a cabal operative” after he condemned the violence and publicly lamented an officer’s death.
“You’re a swap creature and fooled us all!” Detective Jennifer Gugger posted on Twitter on Friday, according to a screenshot reviewed by The Inquirer before it was taken down.
“You sold your soul to the devil,” she wrote two days earlier.
Gugger’s social media postings emerged Monday as the city’s police union came to her defense and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw pledged to take “swift and definitive action” against any Philadelphia police officer found to have participated in the lawlessness that took place at the Capitol.
“The PPD supports all lawful expressions of First-Amendment rights, but the attack on the Capitol Building went well beyond the rights of free speech,” Outlaw said in a statement. “I can assure the public that a full and thorough investigation will take place, and ask that anyone with additional information reach out to our Internal Affairs Bureau.”
— Mike Newall and William Bender
Tuesday morning roundup: Second lawmaker contracts COVID-19 following Capitol siege
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) announced Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, the second lawmaker to contract the virus after being huddled together during the siege on the Capitol. Several Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks offered by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced he will step down next Monday, becoming the third Cabinet member to leave the Trump administration following the riot at the Capitol.
- New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined the Presidential Media of Freedom offered by Trump, citing the deadly riot at the Capitol.
- Philadelphia-based Comcast Corporation is suspending political donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying the presidential election results in Congress last week.