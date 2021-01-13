Latest At least five Republicans will join Democrats in impeachment vote against Trump
President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, the House planning the unprecedented vote one week after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and the U.S. Capitol became the target of a deadly siege.
While the first impeachment of Trump last year brought no Republican votes in the House, at least five Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have announced they would vote to impeach Trump.
Trump, who would become the only U.S. president twice impeached, faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.” The House is expected to get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The impeachment bill draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Biden. Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.
Like the resolution to invoke the 25th Amendment, the impeachment bill also details Trump’s pressure on state officials in Georgia to “find” him more votes and his White House rally rant to “fight like hell” by heading to the Capitol.
— Associated Press
Philadelphia police take detective’s gun amid probe of her attendance at Trump rally
Philadelphia police have taken away a detective’s gun amid a probe into her attendance at the Washington rally where President Donald Trump incited his followers to storm the Capitol.
Detective Jennifer Gugger, 51, had already been reassigned from her position as a background checker for police recruits, after the department’s Internal Affairs division received social media posts showing that she had attended the rally.
This latest action comes after Gugger’s vitriolic, far-right rhetoric on social media was made public Monday — including a tweet in which she called Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor and a cabal operative and pedophile” after he condemned the Jan. 6 insurrection and publicly lamented the death of a Capitol police officer.
In another tweet, sent just hours after the attack, Gugger, whose job included reviewing recruits’ social media activity, told Pence he was filled with “the deadly sin of greed” and had sold his soul to the devil.
“A decision was made during the investigation to take her gun and place her on restricted duty,” said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a department spokesperson.
— Mike Newall
Trump has been suspended from YouTube
YouTube suspended President Trump from uploading new videos to his official account for at least a week, joining fellow social media giants Twitter and Facebook in shutting the president out of his account due to concerns his posts will incite violence.
YouTube — the last of the major social media networks to suspend Trump after the attack on the U.S. Capitol — said it removed new content uploaded to the president’s account for violating its policies and “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”
The video-streaming service owned by Google will not allow Trump to add new videos for a minimum of seven days, it said in a Twitter post late Tuesday. It will also disable comments on his channel indefinitely.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Washington Post
Trump supporter brought a truckload of weapons to the Capitol, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say an Alabama man arrested near the Capitol after the attack had a truckload of weapons, including components for 11 explosive devices, guns, smoke devices and machetes, along with a note containing information about a member of Congress.
Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents Tuesday that the note and volume of weapons that 70-year-old Lonnie Leroy Coffman had in his truck suggest he had “an intent to provide them to others” and to attack members of Congress. Coffman was charged with multiple firearms crimes.
In asking for Coffman to remain jailed until trial, prosecutors noted that he had dangerous incendiary mixtures creating napalm and appeared to be motivated to conduct violence against elected representatives.
The note in the truck referred to a judge appointed by President Barack Obama as a “bad guy” and gave the name of a member of Congress, noting the representative is of Muslim faith.
Coffman’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment late Tuesday.
— Associated Press
Wednesday morning roundup: N.J. rep. says lawmakers held ‘reconnaissance’ tours before riot
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) said in a live webcast she witnessed some members of Congress leading people through the Capitol on Jan. 5 in what she termed a “reconnaissance for the next day,” according to the Bergen Record.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R., Ky), has been telling associates since the attack that Trump probably committed impeachable offenses, the New York Times and other outlets report. McConnell, a close adviser said, has not decided how he will vote on impeachment and wants to hear the case first.
- The US Capitol Police have initiated immediate road closures surrounding the Capitol “until further notice,” according to a notice sent to Capitol Hill offices. “There will be no public access to the Capitol Grounds during the Inauguration, and the event will go on as scheduled,” Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement.