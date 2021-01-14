Latest Trump angry at aides, refuses to pay Giuliani
When Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president impeached twice, he did so as a leader increasingly isolated, sullen and vengeful.
With less than seven days remaining in his presidency, Trump’s inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain. He is angry that his allies have not mounted a more forceful defense of his incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week, advisers and associates said.
Although Trump has been exceptionally furious with Vice President Mike Pence, his relationship with lawyer Rudy Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing, according to people with knowledge of the dynamics between the men.
Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.
As he watched impeachment quickly gain steam, Trump was upset generally that virtually nobody is defending him — including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, economic adviser Larry Kudlow, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a senior administration official.
— Washington Post
Senate won’t move quickly to take up impeachment
Following the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a quick trial in the Senate, essentially assuring it takes place after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
McConnell issued a statement saying Congress and the government should spend the next week “completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power” to Biden.
He suggested Trump’s Senate trial would begin no earlier than Jan. 19 — in effect rejecting a drive by the chamber’s Democrats to begin the proceedings immediately so Trump could be ousted from office.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said that unless McConnell reverses himself and agrees to quickly start the trial, it would begin after Jan. 19. That’s a day before Biden is inaugurated as president and about the time Democrats take over majority control of the Senate. The timetable essentially means McConnell is dropping the trial into Democrats’ laps.
— Associated Press
Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears
President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
Security in Washington has ramped up considerably in preparation for the inauguration after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, and the FBI warned over the weekend of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the event.
The person briefed on Biden’s decision spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The news was first reported by CNN.
— Associated Press
Trump could be barred from holding office again
President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time Wednesday, a week after a mob of supporters, fueled by his lies about the 2020 election, attacked the U.S. Capitol in one of American democracy’s darkest moments.
Trump now faces the possibility of becoming the only president ever convicted in a Senate trial. There is far more uncertainty than last year, when Senate Republicans firmly rejected impeachment charges centered on Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukrainian leaders to tar Biden.
Now, after Trump has lost the presidency, Senate Republicans will again hold the decisive votes on whether to convict him and effectively purge him from their party — five years after he crashed in to become the dominant figure in American politics.
A conviction could result in barring Trump from holding office again (that would require a second vote, which would need only a simple majority).
“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) wrote to colleagues, notably leaving the door open to a conviction.
Yet Trump, despite losing the White House and, many Republicans believe, harming their efforts to hold the Senate, also retains fervent support from many GOP voters, and the party’s elected officials have almost uniformly rallied behind him through years of controversy. It will take at least 17 Republican votes in the Senate to reach the two-thirds majority required to convict Trump at trial.
— Jonathan Tamari