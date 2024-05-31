Trump to speak after guilty verdict; Biden to return to the White House
Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records to impact the 2016 election.
Trump is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, ust days before he officially becomes the Republican nominee for president.
Will Trump go to prison? Could Trump pardon himself? Here are some answers to questions about Trump's conviction.
Trump will debate President Joe Biden next month in Atlanta. Here's what his conviction means for his chances in November.
Trump to speak this morning after guilty verdict
Trump announced he will speak to reporters at 11 a.m. from Trump Tower in Manhattan.
Biden to return to the White House
President Joe Biden spent Thursday night in Rehoboth Beach, Del., but will travel back to Washington, D.C. today to welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
After that, Biden is scheduled to return to Rehoboth Beach.
What happens next for Trump? Will he go to prison?
Donald Trump has been free on bail throughout the trial and will remain so until at least his sentencing on July 11 — four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to accept his party’s presidential nomination.
Although it’s possible that Trump could be sent to prison – each count of which he was convicted Thursday carries a maximum term of four years – legal experts say it’s unlikely that Justice Juan Merchan will sentence the former president to time behind bars.
Trump's legal and political timeline
May 30: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 felony counts
June 27: First debate with President Joe Biden
July 11: Trump scheduled for sentencing
July 15: Start of the Republican National Convention
Sept. 10: Second debate with Biden
Nov. 5: Election Day