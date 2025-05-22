No woman or person of color has ever led Media borough. Voters may change that this year.

Media Borough Councilwoman Joi Washington may become the first woman and first Black person to lead the heavily blue community as the borough faces an open race for mayor for the first time in more than three decades.

Washington won the Democratic nomination for Media mayor Tuesday, prevailing in an unopposed primary. In November, she’ll face Kevin Kellogg, a Republican community member who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021.

Washington’s nomination marks a historic moment in Media, and a turning point for the Delaware County community.

According to the Delaware County Historical Society Washington would be the first woman, and the first person of color to lead Media since its establishment in 1850.

“I think it’s a nod to what people really want,” she said. “In Media, too, people want a change.”

She has served on the borough council since 2022 and chose to run for mayor as Media’s longtime Democratic mayor, Robert McMahon, chose to retire rather than seek reelection. Her focus, she said, is on walkability and lowering speed limits.

“People do come to Media for the walkability,” she said. “If it’s not safe to walk, a lot of people will not support businesses or anything else here.”

Washington has a high chance of prevailing in one of the bluest pockets of Delaware County, though it’s unclear at this point what the dynamics will be in the borough’s first open mayoral race this century.

McMahon, a Democrat, has been mayor of Media Borough since 1992. In his last reelection bid in 2021 McMahon prevailed against Kellogg by nearly 1,000 votes, earning nearly 74% of the borough’s votes.

Kellogg, however, said he believes the race could be competitive as he has more name recognition than he did in his first run and the seat is open.

“People like change and I think also there’s a different generation after 30 years who live here,” said Kellogg, who is running on a platform focused on parking and supporting small businesses.