Dana Edwards will likely be Narberth’s next mayor after opponent, Rebecca Starr, exits the race citing ‘vitriol’

Dana Edwards, a business-insurance executive, is likely to become Narberth’s next mayor after attorney Rebecca Starr dropped out of the Democratic primary last week, citing “vitriol” in the race.

As of last month’s filing deadline no Republicans had announced plans to seek the seat in the small Main Line borough, clearing the way for Edwards to run unopposed unless an independent candidate enters the race.

On March 18, Narberth’s six Democratic committee people, including the rival mayoral candidates, voted 4-2 to endorse Edwards over Starr.

The endorsement followed intense debate during the local party’s endorsement meeting, which was posted to YouTube. During the meeting, committee people and local leaders argued over party rules and whether committee people should skip the endorsement this year due to the “animosity” in the race.

Eight days later, on March 26, Starr posted to Facebook that she had withdrawn from the race and pledged to remain involved in the community. In a letter sent to voters and obtained by The Inquirer, Starr went into slightly more detail about her decision.

Starr wrote that she had encountered “vitriol” in the campaign when she had expected a “well-spirited competition and debate.”

“I entered this race because I love Narberth and believe I have a great deal to offer through my leadership,” the letter said. “I want us all to live, and for our children to grow up, in a borough where honest, fairness, and community spirit prevail — not in a place where divisive, misleading politics take root.”

Reached by The Inquirer on Saturday, Starr declined to comment further.

In an email, Edwards said he could not speak to Starr’s experience when asked about her claims of vitriol.

“I deeply respect her contributions to the Narberth community and her commitment to public service,” he said. “As I’ve said, I’m focused on how we can work together to revitalize our main street and fix the bridge, support the police department, and continue to ensure Narberth is a great place to live and a raise a family.”

The fight for the endorsement was “certainly hard fraught,” said Jeff Scott, the chair of the Democratic Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth.

“Now that we’ve done that, I hope that the folks in Narberth come together behind our endorsed candidate and move forward,” he said.