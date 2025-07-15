Pennsylvania’s 1.4 million unaffiliated voters can’t vote in primaries. A new lawsuit argues it’s unconstitutional.

Four Pennsylvania voters are asking the state Supreme Court to invalidate the commonwealth’s closed primary system in an effort to allow unaffiliated voters to cast a ballot in partisan primary elections in the crucial swing state.

The voters, including Sirius XM radio host Michael Smerconish and activist David Thornburgh, filed a king’s bench petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Tuesday arguing state law restricting participation in partisan primaries to registered Republicans and Democrats violates the rights of Pennsylvania’s nearly 1.4 million unaffiliated voters.

Thornburgh, the former CEO of the Committee of Seventy, now chairs Ballot PA Action, which advocates for open primaries.

In many counties across the state, one party is so dominant that local and statehouse elections are functionally decided in the primary rather than the general election. By the time independent voters can cast a ballot in November there are fewer candidates and oftentimes a race is unopposed.

“Exclusion from primary elections is the functional equivalent of losing the right to vote in those districts,” the petition said.

If the Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepts the case the high court justices could upend decades of precedent in Pennsylvania elections, welcoming new voters to the primary process and ushering in an open primary system that, studies have shown, could have a moderating force on political candidates in both parties. If the plaintiffs prevail, it would potentially give these voters a say in the 2026 primary when Republicans will nominate a challenger to take on Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State, which is the defendant in the case, said the department was still reviewing the petition Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is one of ten states with a completely closed primary system that allows voters to only participate in primaries that align with their party registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. New Jersey and Delaware similarly have closed primaries.

Nine other states maintain a partially closed system, allowing political parties to decide whether or not allow unaffiliated voters to participate.

Christian Grose, a University of Southern California political scientist who studies primary systems, said open primaries are often associated with less extreme lawmakers over time and, as a result, more voter engagement especially in non-competitive districts.

“If you have the threat of mobilizing some new voters in the primary that could actually change the behavior of the elected official,” he said.

According to Pennsylvania Department of State data, nearly 1.4 million Pennsylvania voters were unaffiliated as of May’s primary election, accounting for about 15% of the electorate.

Voting rights advocates have called for more states to open their primary systems, arguing that it allows for more participation and eases polarization.

Furthermore, they argue independent voters’ tax dollars shouldn’t pay for elections in which they can’t participate. In recent months advocates filed lawsuits in Maryland and Oregon challenging the partially closed primary systems in those states.

“For far too long, Pennsylvania has been allowing the Democratic and Republican Parties to be the gatekeepers of the state’s primary elections, deciding who can and can’t vote in them,” Jeremy Gruber, senior vice president of Open Primaries, a national advocacy group, said in a news release announcing the suit.

Advocates, however, were divided on the strategy of addressing the issue via litigation.

Despite former CEO Thornburgh’s participation, the Committee of Seventy, a Philadelphia-based civic engagement group that has long called for open primaries, criticized the lawsuit in a statement on the grounds that it circumvented the legislature in a way that would hinder meaningful progress.

Unite America, a national advocacy group pushing for nonpartisan primaries, similarly dismissed the suit as the wrong tact in a statement even as it declared closed primaries in Pennsylvania a “fundamental issue of fairness” that demands urgent action.

For years lawmakers in Pennsylvania have considered creating an open primary system but legislation persistently stalled in the divided statehouse.

But State Rep. Jared Solomon, a Philadelphia Democrat who authored legislation this year, celebrated the petition as a potential path forward even as he continues to work to advance his bill.

“Anyone weighing in on this favorably … that’s always going to be positive,” he said.