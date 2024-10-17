Your statewide candidate guide to the election in Pa., including president, Senate, attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer

The 2024 presidential election is just around the corner, and The Inquirer’s voters guide is bringing you key information about your ballot in Pennsylvania.

General elections — this year’s held on Nov. 5 — determine which candidates will be elected for their respective offices. The major party candidates on the ballot are typically chosen through the primary elections held in the spring. Voters can pick any candidate in the general election, regardless of their political party. This guide provides key points for all statewide races in Pennsylvania, including president, U.S. Senate, attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer.

What’s on the ballot?

The ballot will be crowded this year. Pennsylvanians will vote for U.S. president; their representatives in the U.S. Senate and House; representatives in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, including members of the state House and state Senate; as well as auditor general, attorney general, and treasurer. As a swing state, Pennsylvania holds a critical role in determining the next president, and winners of the House and Senate races also have national consequences as Democrats fight to hold on to their slim majority in the Senate and Republicans do the same in the House. Control of the House and Senate can determine whether the next president is able to pursue their policy proposals. The Inquirer’s full guide to the ballot, including congressional and state legislative races in Philadelphia and its four collar counties, can be found here.

When is the election and how do I vote?

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The registration deadline is Oct. 21.

If you’re already registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you only need to update your registration if you have changed your name or political party affiliation, or have moved within the state. If you moved to Pennsylvania from another state, you need to reregister.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You must vote at your designated polling location, which can be found on the state department website. If it’s your first time voting at the polling location, bring an approved form of identification .

Pennsylvania voters can also request a mail ballot from your county election office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, but it must be returned to your local county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

More information about how to register to vote and how to vote by mail can be found here.

President

The president of the United States can sign into law bills enacted by Congress or veto them.

The president is the commander in chief of the military, and negotiates and signs treaties with other countries. The president appoints members of the cabinet to lead 15 executive departments, and can issue executive orders, which either clarify existing laws or direct executive officers. The president can grant pardons and clemencies for federal crimes.

The president serves a four-year term, and must be at least 35, born in the United States, and a resident of the country for at least 14 years.

Kamala Harris

Democratic Party

Vice President Kamala Harris , 59, is the first woman, Black American, and Asian American in her role. Harris, of California, previously served as a U.S. senator and state attorney general, and launched an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in the 2020 Democratic primaries. She chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee.

Harris aims to lower taxes for the middle class, raise taxes on millionaires and corporations, and ban corporate price gouging. She pledges not to raise taxes on households making less than $400,000 a year, which is about 98% of the population, according to the New York Times. She also supports eliminating taxes on tips and proposed a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyer down payments and a $50,000 tax deduction for small-business start-ups. Harris wants to revive the bipartisan border security bill, which fizzled after Donald Trump encouraged Republicans to oppose it. She said she wants to have strong border security as well as “an earned pathway to citizenship.” She has pledged to support Ukraine and NATO allies. Harris supports restoring abortion rights nationally, and said she would support ending the Senate filibuster to achieve this. She supported Medicare for All as a candidate in the 2020 primary, but now says she instead wants to expand the Affordable Care Act. Harris supports the Equality Act, which would provide antidiscrimination protections for LGBTQIA+ Americans. Harris has changed her views on energy over the years. In 2019, she said she supported banning fracking, but she now opposes a ban and has said she supports investing in diverse sources of energy.

Donald Trump

Republican Party

Former President Trump , 78, defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, after running a campaign focused on building a border wall. He lost his bid for reelection to President Joe Biden in 2020 and then repeatedly made false claims that he had won. Trump chose Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential nominee.

Trump became the first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes this year after he was found guilty of 34 felony charges in a hush money scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election. He’s also been found liable of inflating his wealth, defamation, and sexual abuse in civil cases. He was indicted for election interference in Georgia and federal court in relation to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Strict immigration policies are a hallmark of Trump’s politics. He has vowed to carry out an unprecedented mass deportation, expand the border wall, and ban travel from certain countries. Trump touts an “America first” platform and said he wouldn’t protect a NATO ally if it hadn’t met defense spending guidelines. Trump wants to lower taxes for corporations and raise tariffs on foreign goods. He wants to repeal clean energy tax credits; offer tax breaks to oil, gas, and coal producers; and ramp up drilling on public land. He has proposed eliminating Social Security benefit income taxes and ending taxes on tips. Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices during his only term in office, which resulted in a conservative majority that overturned the national right to an abortion, which he has taken credit for. He has taken aim at transgender Americans with several policy proposals and said he would block federal funds for hospitals that provide gender affirming care.

Chase Oliver

Libertarian Party

Chase Oliver, 39, an activist from Atlanta is running as the Libertarian Party’s nominee after unsuccessful runs for Congress in 2020 and Senate in 2022.

Oliver believes “no government should regulate personal activities” like medical treatments, or “impose harsh penalties” like the death penalty. He spoke against “Cop City,” a controversial law enforcement training facility in the works in Atlanta, and he supports gun rights.

Jill Stein

Green Party

Jill Stein, 74, is a Chicago physician running for the Green Party after unsuccessful runs in 2012 and 2016. She also unsuccessfully ran for Massachusetts governor for the Green-Rainbow Party in 2002 and 2010.

Stein breaks her platform into three categories: people, planet, and peace. She wants to guarantee free child care, ban fracking, and close most of the country’s military bases abroad.

U.S. Senate

The Senate is the upper chamber of Congress. Members of Congress write laws and declare war. A bill must pass both the Senate and House to become law.

The Senate has the power to confirm presidential appointments that require consent from Congress, try impeachment cases referred by the House, and ratify treaties.

Each state has two senators, serving six-year staggered terms. Senators must be 30 years old and U.S. citizens for at least nine years.

Bob Casey

Democratic Party

Casey , 64, a three-term Senate incumbent and the son of a former governor, has continuously held statewide office in Pennsylvania since he was elected auditor general in 1996.

Casey has framed his campaign as one for the working people. His “ greedflation ” report found that corporations have raised their prices while seeing record profits. He introduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act in February, which would give the Federal Trade Commission the power to punish corporate price gouging. He supports raising the corporate tax rate. Casey is adamantly against a ban on fracking, voted to block a potential ban in 2021, and opposed Biden’s pause on pending approvals for liquefied natural gas exports. But he’s also been lauded as a climate champion by the League of Conservation Voters, supporting funding for a hydrogen hub and advocating for a tax credit for clean energy manufacturing jobs. Casey has advocated against efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He cosponsored the Rural Hospital Support Act, a bill aimed at extending Medicare rural hospital programs to prevent closures in rural areas. Casey supported the PACT act, which supports veterans who were exposed to burn pits, and advocated for provisions in it to improve recruitment and retention of health-care workers at rural VA facilities. He has championed the ABLE program, which enables people with disabilities to utilize tax-free savings accounts without losing eligibility for federal programs like Medicaid and SSI. Casey voted in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act to restore the right to abortion that Roe v. Wade provided before it was overturned. He supported ending the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell program and cosponsored the 2022 law that enshrined the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

Dave McCormick

Republican Party

McCormick , 59, is a wealthy former hedge fund CEO who grew up in Pennsylvania. McCormick split time between the state and Connecticut until this year. He unsuccessfully ran against Mehmet Oz in the 2022 GOP Senate primary.

McCormick believes that regulations of new oil and gas projects on federal lands should be removed and that new energy infrastructure construction should be a priority. McCormick is an outspoken advocate of fracking and wants to “unleash oil and gas production” in Pennsylvania. He said he supports all forms of energy, including nuclear and emerging technologies like carbon capture and storage. McCormick pledges to “end China’s free ride” through six bans. McCormick has been criticized for investments in China made by the hedge fund Bridgewater when he was an executive at the firm. McCormick believes that Trump-era immigration policies should be reinstated. He also opposed the unsuccessful bipartisan border deal. He wants to “restore institutional integrity” and blamed lagging military recruitment on a cultural “rot” away from American exceptionalism that he says was caused by schools and the media. He wants to ban social media use for kids under the age of 16. McCormick previously supported banning abortion except when a mother’s life is at risk, but now also supports exceptions for rape and incest. He believes abortion laws should be up to the states. He has also proposed an IVF tax credit and wants it to be easier for faith-based organizations to open child care facilities, like by relaxing worker education requirements.

Leila Hazou

Green Party

Hazou, 56, is running as the Green Party’s candidate. She is a Palestinian small-business owner in Pike County.

Hazou pledges to defend human rights both in Pennsylvania and internationally. A permanent cease-fire in Gaza, protecting the environment, and “ensuring the wealthy pay their share in taxes” are among her priorities.

Marty Selker

Constitution Party

Selker, 67, is running as the Constitution Party’s candidate. Selker, of Clarion County, is a truck driver who says the 2020 election “ignited” his political activism.

Selker is against abortion and believes the country’s leaders should be encouraging the country “to unite under inherently Christian western values.” He believes the Republican Party only makes “halfhearted references to conservatism,” according to a video on his campaign page.

John C. Thomas

Libertarian Party

Thomas, 46, an Armstrong County-based educator, is running as the Libertarian Party’s candidate. He acknowledged that winning would be a long shot, but is doing so to spread the party’s mission of freedom.

Thomas believes in smaller government and says on his Substack that he wants to stand up for Pennsylvanians who are tired of inflation and the government spending money on wars abroad.

Attorney General

The attorney general is Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor responsible for enforcing the state’s laws, investigating corrupt politicians, protecting consumers — and suing the federal government over policies they disagree with. The powerful row office is seen as a springboard to higher office, with two of the last three governors building their name recognition as AG before running for governor.

Eugene DePasquale

Democratic Party

DePasquale, 53, has served two terms as the Pennsylvania auditor general from 2013 to 2021, and expanded the responsibilities of the office. He lives in Pittsburgh, and in 2020, he unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, an ally of former President Donald Trump’s, in central Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

DePasquale says two of his biggest successes as the state’s top fiscal watchdog were investigating the number of untested rape kits and the state’s unresponsive child abuse hotline. He said he uncovered $2 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse in the role. He said that as attorney general, he would defend workers from wage theft, stop price gouging, and go after predatory scammers, as well as deceptive medical policies, or other unethical practices. He supports universal background checks for guns, banning the sale of “ghost guns” and red flag laws.

Dave Sunday

Republican Party

Sunday, 48, has been the district attorney for York County since 2018, and previously was an assistant district attorney and an assistant U.S. attorney. Sunday is a Navy veteran who was deployed to the Persian Gulf, South America, and the Caribbean.

Sunday leads the York County DA’s office, which investigates 9,000 criminal cases annually in the state’s eighth-largest county. He touts a reduction in homicides in the county last year, as well as a reduction in crime and prison population during his first term. As a career litigator, Sunday boasts trying about 50 felony jury trials to verdict and prosecuting high-profile York County murders. He cofounded the York County Heroin Task Force, which is now the York County Opioid Collaborative. He also expanded the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force to address heroin and fentanyl trade in York County.

Robert Cowburn

Libertarian Party

Cowburn, 38, of Pittsburgh, is running as a candidate for the Libertarian Party. He is a lawyer and the chair and president of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania.

Cowburn wants to protect Pennsylvanians from what he sees as “unwarranted” state and federal overreach.

Justin Magill

Constitution Party

Magill, 42, is running as a candidate for the Constitution Party. He is an attorney who lives in Erie. He served in the U.S. Army from 2004-2008, according to a Committee of Seventy candidate survey.

Magill said in the survey that the point of government “is to secure our God-given Individual Rights.” Magill is the vice chair of the Constitution Party in Pennsylvania.

Eric Settle

Forward Party

Settle, 63, is running as a candidate for the Forward Party. He is a lawyer who lives in Bryn Mawr and worked as deputy general counsel for former Republican Gov. Tom Ridge.

Settle touts leading an effort to pass Act 62, which requires insurance companies to cover services for children with autism. He was a founding member for the Republicans for Josh Shapiro Committee and served on Shapiro’s transition team for health and human services after his election as governor.

Richard Weiss

Green Party

Weiss, 57, is running as a candidate for the Green Party. He is a lawyer who lives in Allegheny County.

Weiss does not appear to have a campaign website but says on X that he supports Medicare for All, a cease-fire in Gaza, and the progressive policies of the state’s Green Party.

Auditor General

The auditor general is the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, responsible for ensuring that state money is spent legally and properly, typically through audits of agencies and departments.

Tim DeFoor

Republican Party

Auditor General Tim DeFoor, 62, was elected in 2020, becoming the first GOP candidate in the job in more than two decades. He became the first person of color elected as a state row officer.

DeFoor previously worked as the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, spending three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general, and a large hospital system. In 2022, DeFoor’s administration terminated 40 employees who handled school audits in his office. He transferred the responsibility back to the state Department of Education. In conjunction with the General Assembly, DeFoor’s office has advocated for financial literacy in K-12 schools through the “Be Money Smart” financial literacy initiative.

Malcolm Kenyatta

Democratic Party

Kenyatta, 34, has served as a state representative since 2019 when he was elected to represent a North Philadelphia district. He is the first openly gay Black man to serve in the General Assembly, and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 and lost to John Fetterman in the Democratic primary.

Kenyatta said he would bring back a school audit bureau and wants to bring oversight to cyber charter schools. He also wants to create a Bureau of Labor and Worker Protections that would focus on employee misclassification, union busting, wage theft, and pension funds. Kenyatta is calling for transparency on how large hospital nonprofits and long-term care providers use state dollars. Like some past auditors general, Kenyatta does not have an auditing background, but believes his upbringing in North Philadelphia helped him understand how government works for people who depend on it. Kenyatta said he has experience interrogating how money is spent through sitting on two House committees that oversee state agencies.

Eric Anton

American Solidarity Party

Anton, 36, is running as a candidate for the American Solidarity Party. He lives in Dauphin County.

He does not appear to have a campaign website. The party believes the government should be “informed by the Christian tradition” and acknowledge “the primacy of religion in each person’s life.”

Bob Goodrich

Constitution Party

Goodrich, 60, is running as a candidate for the Constitution Party. He lives in Tioga County. Goodrich is the state chair of the Constitution Party.

When asked what his top three policy priorities are in a Committee of Seventy survey, he responded “demonstrating character, competence, and commitment, and expecting the same from those around me.”

Reece Smith

Libertarian Party

Smith, 21, is running as a candidate for the Libertarian Party. He works in financial services and lives in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Smith wants to audit the governor’s office and the offices of the leaders of the state legislature because he believes the major parties cannot be trusted to do so.

State Treasurer

The state treasurer is the top financial manager, responsible for investing billions of dollars on behalf of the state. The treasurer also pays all of the state’s bills and disburses its funds to school districts, state agencies, and more.

Stacy Garrity

Republican Party

Garrity, 60, a retired Army Reserve colonel from Bradford County, was elected Pennsylvania’s treasurer in 2020, beating Democratic incumbent Joseph Torsella by less than 1 percentage point. She unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2019.

As treasurer, Garrity has focused on cutting waste and reducing fees, including efforts that cut costs for those contributing to 529 savings accounts and for the PA ABLE program for people with disabilities. Garrity’s office introduced an upgrade to the state’s unclaimed property system, which fast-tracks simple claims returns. Her office has also helped return military decorations in the treasury’s vault to their rightful owners or their families.

Erin McClelland

Democratic Party

McClelland, 49, lives in a suburb of Pittsburgh and got her start as a substance abuse and mental health counselor and treatment program manager. McClelland ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016.

McClelland has worked at the intersection of process improvement, addiction, and government, including being trained under former Treasury Secretary Paul H. O’Neill and serving as a consultant for a White House initiative. She also created the first orthomolecular recovery program for addiction in Pennsylvania, which raised nearly $2 million in venture capital funding. She pledged not to invest the state’s worker pensions in foreign holdings, such as those the state currently holds in Israel. Some residents have called for the state to disinvest in those accounts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Troy Bowman

Constitution Party

Bowman, 57, of Lancaster, is running as a candidate for the Constitution Party.

Bowman does not appear to have a campaign website. He is listed on the state’s Constitution Party’s website as its treasurer.

Nickolas Ciesielski

Libertarian Party

Ciesielski, 32, is running as a candidate for the Libertarian Party. He is the founder of the Libertarian Party’s Bitcoin Caucus and is the chair of the Westmoreland County Libertarian Party.

Ciesielski decided to get involved in politics after becoming “disgusted” with the party’s “failure” to intervene with “government overreach” during the pandemic, according to his campaign website. He believes Bitcoin can solve many political issues.

Chris Foster

Forward Party

Foster, 36, is running as a candidate for the Forward Party. He is a Pittsburgh-based entrepreneur who was previously a lifelong Democrat.