Democrats hope they can tie the Pa. Senate for the first time in three decades

Pennsylvania Senate Democrats hope to tie the state Senate in Tuesday’s election, while Republicans hope to expand their strong majority in the state’s upper chamber.

While control of the state House is up for grabs, the 50-member state Senate remains an uphill battle for Democrats.

Pennsylvania’s 2022 redistricted maps set up Republicans to hold control of the state Senate, and Democrats would likely need a “blue wave” in the swing state to tie the chamber. But with Democrats set to flip at least one Republican-held Senate seat, they believe they’re inching closer to tying or flipping the chamber for the first time in 30 years.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, made several state Senate endorsements and sent $350,000 to the Senate Democrats’ fundraising arm, in hopes of achieving a Democratic “trifecta” in the state House, Senate and governor’s mansion. However, he spent significantly more — $1 million — trying to help House Democrats maintain their narrow majority.

Republicans heavily targeted State Sen. Jimmy Dillon (D., Philadelphia), who represents parts of Northeast Philadelphia and spent more than $1 million to try to flip the vulnerable seat, according to available campaign finance reports. However, the Philadelphia GOP did not endorse Dillon’s Republican challenger, Joe Picozzi, and his name did not appear on Philly GOP-sponsored literature at polling places on Tuesday.

Northeast Philadelphia remains an opportunity zone for Republicans. While the Northeast still has a Democratic voter registration advantage, its residents are often more conservative than the rest of deep-blue Philadelphia.