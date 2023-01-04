Mayoral candidate and real estate magnate Allan Domb has triggered the “millionaire’s amendment” of Philadelphia’s political fund-raising rules, which doubles the annual limits on how much money campaigns can raise from donors if any candidate gives their campaign $250,000 or more out of their own pocket.

Domb, a former City Council member, notified the Philadelphia Board of Ethics that he has given at least that amount to his own campaign at about 12 a.m. Wednesday, said Shane Creamer, the board’s executive director.

The provision doubles the annual limits on contributions from individuals from $3,100 to $6,200, and on contributions from corporations or political committees from $12,600 to $25,200. The provision stays in effect even if Domb drops or out of the race or his campaign returns the money to him.

Domb exceeded the $250,000 threshold on Dec. 30, Creamer said. Candidates are required to alert the board within two business days of triggering the provision.

Domb was widely expected to wait until the waning moments of 2022 to trigger the provision because doing so prevented his rivals from taking advantage of the doubled contribution levels by squeezing more money out of their donors last year.

Now, candidates can only collect contributions at the increased rates in 2023.

There are no limits on contributions for independent expenditure committees, the outside groups such as “super PACs” that are prohibited from coordinating with the campaigns they are boosting.

As was the case in the last open mayoral election — when Mayor Jim Kenney in 2015 defeated State Sen. Tony Williams (D., Phila.) — ad spending by independent expenditure campaigns this year is expected to surpass what the campaigns themselves can muster. But candidate fund-raising remains important, both to pay for key campaign functions and as a measuring stick of which candidates are seen as viable.

Candidates are not required to file their campaign finance reports for 2022 until the end of January.

In the 2007 mayor’s race, billionaire Tom Knox triggered the provision by putting millions into his campaign and finishing second to former Mayor Michael A. Nutter.

Domb is a highly successful real estate broker who specializes in the Center City condo market and has amassed a portfolio of more than 400 properties of his own in the city. He is the wealthiest candidate in the race and was widely expect to self-fund his mayoral bid after giving hundreds of thousands to his Council campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar “millionaire’s amendment” in the federal Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, better known as the McCain-Feingold Act. In Davis v. FEC, the justices found that allowing other candidates to take advantage of increased contribution limits was unfair to self-funding candidates.

But Philadelphia’s law has not been struck down, and it includes key differences. Self-funding candidates, for instance, can also take advantage of the doubled contribution limits in city races.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.