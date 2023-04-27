Skip to content
Elections
‘One of the three women’: Philly City Council candidates make predictions in the mayor’s race

City Council candidates dish on the mayoral candidates.

Top candidates for the Philadelphia mayor seat from left, former City Councilmembers Cherelle Parker and Derek Green, businessman Jeff Brown, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb and Helen Gym, and State Rep. Amen Brown during a televised debate at the Temple performing arts center in Philadelphia on April 11.
Top candidates for the Philadelphia mayor seat from left, former City Councilmembers Cherelle Parker and Derek Green, businessman Jeff Brown, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb and Helen Gym, and State Rep. Amen Brown during a televised debate at the Temple performing arts center in Philadelphia on April 11.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

Running for one of City Council’s at-large seats in Philadelphia is a lot like running for mayor, except you have three times the competition, a tenth of the resources, and no name recognition.

On the campaign trail ahead of the May 16 primary, candidates often lament that running in the shadow of a historic mayor’s race makes it hard to connect with voters. Perhaps as a result, many voters go into the voting booth with little to no info about the Council candidates and their policies, whereas conventional wisdom holds most voters have a firm grasp on their pick for mayor.

So who do the Council candidates endorse for mayor?

Most wouldn’t answer on the record — because they’re hoping they’ll get a chance to work in City Hall alongside the winner. But asked who they thought would win the race — not who they wanted to win — some loosened their lips a bit.

Of the 19 candidates who were available by phone, some gave clear nods to their preferred mayor or predicted a tight race among a few frontrunners. Others called the question “crazy.” (To be fair, mayoral candidates have also avoided making endorsements in the down-ballot contest.)

Here’s a rundown of their predictions, which has been edited for length and clarity:

Rue Landau: “Why haven’t we seen any polling? People don’t really know what’s happening, and we’re going to have a mayor elected with a very small percentage of the vote. It’s not going to be an easy victory for anybody.”

Eryn Santamoor: “I can’t say that on public record. Are you nuts?”

Isaiah Thomas: “I have no clue. I got a better chance of going to the casino and putting it all on black than I do guessing this thing right.”

Jim Harrity: “As of now I’m not supporting any one candidate. I think there’s a bunch who would make a good mayor.”

Amanda McIllmurray: “I think it’s between Helen [Gym], Cherelle [Parker], and Rebecca [Rhynhart].”

Nina Ahmad: “One of the three women.”

Job Itzkowitz: “Nice try.”

John B. Kelly III: “Probably Rebecca. Rebecca or Cherelle.”

Erika Almirón: “The best qualified woman is going to win.”

Donovan West: “That’s a drinking question. We can discuss that over a drink. I drink caipirinhas.”

Sherrie Cohen: “Who do I think is going to win? Helen Gym.”

Jalon Alexander: “That information will be revealed at a later date, and that’s all I can give you.”

Abu Edwards: “Cherelle Parker. I can relate to her. She grew up in a community similar to mine…She reminds me of the struggles of my mother and other women in my community.”

Luz Colón: “Listen, what can I say about that? Can I say no comment?”

Michelle Prettyman: “If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked…I only have time to focus on my own race.”

Ogbonna Paul Hagins: “Who do you think is going to win? I think Jeff Brown. But I don’t necessarily think he’s the best candidate. I didn’t like his comment about the environment and Chester. But everywhere I go I see Jeff Brown, Jeff Brown, Jeff Brown. A lot of votes are based on what people see all the time.”

Christopher Gladstone Booth: “I may have to plead the fifth on that one.”

Melissa Robbins: “A woman. Men have occupied that office for far too long. Clearly, our 100 should be a leading lady.”

Deshawnda Williams: “Our city is so unpredictable.”

