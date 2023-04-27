‘One of the three women’: Philly City Council candidates make predictions in the mayor’s race

Running for one of City Council’s at-large seats in Philadelphia is a lot like running for mayor, except you have three times the competition, a tenth of the resources, and no name recognition.

On the campaign trail ahead of the May 16 primary, candidates often lament that running in the shadow of a historic mayor’s race makes it hard to connect with voters. Perhaps as a result, many voters go into the voting booth with little to no info about the Council candidates and their policies, whereas conventional wisdom holds most voters have a firm grasp on their pick for mayor.

So who do the Council candidates endorse for mayor?

Most wouldn’t answer on the record — because they’re hoping they’ll get a chance to work in City Hall alongside the winner. But asked who they thought would win the race — not who they wanted to win — some loosened their lips a bit.

Of the 19 candidates who were available by phone, some gave clear nods to their preferred mayor or predicted a tight race among a few frontrunners. Others called the question “crazy.” (To be fair, mayoral candidates have also avoided making endorsements in the down-ballot contest.)

Here’s a rundown of their predictions, which has been edited for length and clarity:

Rue Landau: “Why haven’t we seen any polling? People don’t really know what’s happening, and we’re going to have a mayor elected with a very small percentage of the vote. It’s not going to be an easy victory for anybody.”

Eryn Santamoor: “I can’t say that on public record. Are you nuts?”

Isaiah Thomas: “I have no clue. I got a better chance of going to the casino and putting it all on black than I do guessing this thing right.”

Jim Harrity: “As of now I’m not supporting any one candidate. I think there’s a bunch who would make a good mayor.”

Amanda McIllmurray: “I think it’s between Helen [Gym], Cherelle [Parker], and Rebecca [Rhynhart].”

Nina Ahmad: “One of the three women.”

Job Itzkowitz: “Nice try.”

John B. Kelly III: “Probably Rebecca. Rebecca or Cherelle.”

Erika Almirón: “The best qualified woman is going to win.”

Donovan West: “That’s a drinking question. We can discuss that over a drink. I drink caipirinhas.”

Sherrie Cohen: “Who do I think is going to win? Helen Gym.”

Jalon Alexander: “That information will be revealed at a later date, and that’s all I can give you.”

Abu Edwards: “Cherelle Parker. I can relate to her. She grew up in a community similar to mine…She reminds me of the struggles of my mother and other women in my community.”

Luz Colón: “Listen, what can I say about that? Can I say no comment?”

Michelle Prettyman: “If I had a dollar for every time somebody asked…I only have time to focus on my own race.”

Ogbonna Paul Hagins: “Who do you think is going to win? I think Jeff Brown. But I don’t necessarily think he’s the best candidate. I didn’t like his comment about the environment and Chester. But everywhere I go I see Jeff Brown, Jeff Brown, Jeff Brown. A lot of votes are based on what people see all the time.”

Christopher Gladstone Booth: “I may have to plead the fifth on that one.”

Melissa Robbins: “A woman. Men have occupied that office for far too long. Clearly, our 100 should be a leading lady.”

Deshawnda Williams: “Our city is so unpredictable.”