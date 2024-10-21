Donald Trump’s polling average is ahead of Kamala Harris’ in Pa. for the first time

Former President Donald Trump’s polling average has surpassed Vice President Harris’ in Pennsylvania for the first time, according to polling modeling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

Unlike some other presidential battleground states, such as Michigan and Nevada, Harris has led Trump in Pennsylvania, albeit by narrow margins, since she replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket in late July.

On Sunday, however, Trump surpassed Harris’ polling average, registering 47.9% to Harris’s 47.5%, for the first time since Harris has led the ticket.

Trump’s small polling lead of 0.4 percentage points amounts to a statistical tie between the two candidates, as polling modeling must contend with confounding variables such as polling bias, quality, reliability, and recency.

Recent polling has shown a dip in public sentiment toward Harris and an increase of support for Trump’s campaign. Over the past two months, Harris held a small polling lead over Trump, which peaked at 1.5 percentage points in mid-September.

As of midday Monday, Trump continues to slightly lead Harris. FiveThirtyEight’s polling averages for Trump and Harris are informed by at least 152 different polls.