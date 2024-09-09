Your guide to debate watch parties in Philly and the suburbs on Tuesday as Trump and Harris face off

The presidential debate in Philadelphia — one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 election season — is Tuesday and attending your local neighborhood debate watch party is all the rage.

Both the Democratic and Republican Parties are hosting events in the city and its collar counties to mobilize their voters.

Advertisement

Depending on which watch party you choose, you can mingle, watch a WNBA game as an appetizer, or play bingo as you watch the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center at 9 p.m.

It’s important for both parties to cultivate their bases in and around Pennsylvania’s largest city. Voters in the counties outside Philly will play a particularly important role in the battleground state, especially suburban women.

After much back-and-forth between the candidates, ABC News released the agreed-upon rules for the debate, including muted microphones when a candidate isn’t speaking and debating without a live audience.

Here’s where you can find the debate party experience Tuesday in Philadelphia and the suburbs:

For Philly Democrats

Where? The second floor of McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St.

When? 8 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Voters of Tomorrow in partnership with Philadelphia Young Democrats, Philadelphia Democratic Women’s Caucus, Liberty City LGBTQ Democratic Club, Drinking Liberally Philly, and Indivisible Philadelphia

What else? Attendees will also have the opportunity to text bank for Democrats in swing states. Woody’s Bar at 202 S. 13th St. will also be hosting a watch party. Other parties will be held throughout the city.

A debate party & Fox Nation live broadcast from Philly Young Republicans

Where? Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Lafayette South Room, 433 Chestnut St.

When? 7:30 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Philadelphia Young Republicans

What else? Fox Nation will be broadcasting live from the event. Special guests will include former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah), conservative TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, TV host and author Pete Hegseth, and commentator Brian Brenberg. Food will be provided and there will be a cash bar.

The mayor’s personal watch party (and Harris-Walz rally)

Where? The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.

When? Rally at 8 p.m.; Debate 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pennsylvania Democratic Chairman Sen. Sharif Street, Philadelphia Democrats Chairman Bob Brady

What else? There will be music, special guests, and giveaways. RSVP on the event page website.

A cookout & watch party with Pa.’s largest nurses and health-care workers union

Where? 455 North 5th St. (SEIU 32BJ Headquarters)

When? 8 p.m. — 10 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? SEIU HCPA, Pennsylvania’s largest union of nurses and health-care workers

What else? Attendees can attend a cookout at the event an hour before the debate is set to begin. The event is open to all SEIU Pennsylvania members, family, and friends.

Turning Point Action is hosting an event in Montco

Where? Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks.

When? Doors open between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Turning Point Acton, the political advocacy arm of the conservative Turning Post USA, in conjunction with Trump 47, Early Vote Action, and PA Chase, all conservative voter advocacy groups.

What else? Registration on the Turning Point Action website is required to attend.

For college students

Temple and Penn Democrats are hosting watch parties on their respective campuses. College campuses have been the foreground this election year for youth-powered political movements. from activism about the Israel-Hamas war to protests against Trump’s rally on Temple’s campus in June.

The Republican clubs at Temple and Penn did not respond to a request for information about their watch parties.

Temple Democrats

Where? The Cinema in the basement of the Howard Gittis Student Center South, 1755 North 13th St.

When? 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Temple Democrats in conjunction with the Harris campaign

What else? Students of all political affiliations are welcome to join. The event will also feature snacks, debate bingo, and prizes.

Penn Democrats

Where? New or interested Penn Democrats members can message @penndems on Instagram for the location

When? 8 p.m.

Who’s hosting the party? Penn Democrats

What else? The event will offer tacos and bingo, and will seek to promote political engagement at Penn.

A plethora of watch parties for Dems in the suburbs

Chances are, if you’re a voter in a suburb, there’s a Democratic-sponsored watch party for you to go to, whether it’s at a theater, borough hall, or office building.

Pennsylvania Democrats are hosting a slew of watch party events in towns in Philadelphia’s collar counties including, but not limited to, New Hope, Newtown, Doylestown, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester Springs, and Havertown.

Some venue locations are only provided to those who RSVP, so check with your local Democratic Party.

The Republican committees in Bucks, Delaware, and Chester Counties did not respond to repeated requests for information about their watch parties. The Montgomery County GOP referred The Inquirer to the Turning Point Action party in the county.

Pregame the presidential debate with a WNBA game

Where? Dock Street Brewery, 2118 Washington Ave.

When? 9 p.m. (or 7:30 p.m. if you want to catch the WNBA game)

Who’s hosting the party? The event is being hosted in conjunction with the Working Families Party and Watch Party PHL, a group that aims to bring together women’s sports fans. There is a $10 cover charge. Proceeds will go to the All in Fund, a reproductive justice advocacy organization, according to the events page.

What else? Before the debate starts at 9 p.m., attendees can watch the Minnesota Lynx face the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can also register to vote, check their registration status, find out their polling location, or receive assistance in filling out their mail-in ballot.