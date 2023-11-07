Radnor High School polling places moved after bomb threat

Two polling places at Radnor High School were expected to be relocated Tuesday evening after an emailed bomb threat led police to evacuate the school grounds, authorities said.

The county was asking a court to extend voting till 9 p.m. for these two relocated polling places.

”Due to an evacuation of Radnor High School, the polling places for two precincts — Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1 & Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 3 — are relocating to Radnor Elementary, 20 Matsonford, Wayne PA,” a county spokesperson said in an email.

”Additionally, Delaware County Elections will file in court to seek an extension of voting ONLY FOR VOTERS IN THESE TWO PRECINCTS through 9:00 pm. Delaware County Elections anticipates that the relocated precincts will open by 7:15 pm.,” the spokesperson said.

Christopher B. Flanagan, superintendent of police in Radnor Township, said at a news briefing Tuesday night at the high school that an email with a bomb threat was sent around 6 p.m. to the township school district.

Flanagan called the threat “low risk,” but said it was necessary to treat it seriously with an evacuation of nearly 100 people from the school grounds and that police were continuing to sweep the property “to ensure there is no bomb.”

Flanagan said there are no planned cancellation of classes Wednesday and that it would be a “normal day at school.”

The FBI would be involved in the investigation to figure out who sent the bomb threat.

A sports reporter for the Delaware County Daily Times posted on social media that he was at Radnor High School and a scheduled soccer game there was canceled because of the bomb threat.