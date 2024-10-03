Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris, calls Trump ‘most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime’

Bruce Springsteen on Thursday posted a video on Instagram endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and called former President Donald Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

The New Jersey music legend joined a long list of celebrities endorsing either Harris and Walz or Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

Advertisement

In his video, the 75-year-old Springsteen is seated at the counter of a diner, introduces himself as “Bruce Springsteen,” then explains his decision.

“Friends, fans, and the press have asked me who I’m supporting in this most important of elections. And with full knowledge that my opinions are no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, here’s my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for President and Tim Waltz for Vice President and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance,” Springsteen said.

“Here’s why,” he continued. “We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history. Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.

“The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith, and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts,” Springsteen said.

“America’s the most powerful nation on Earth. Not just because of her overwhelming military strength or economic power, but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in: freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be and love who you want. These are the things that make America great,” he said.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” Springsteen said.

“He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American. On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top,” Springsteen said.

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now. Everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen, but like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. That’s why come November 5th, I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Springsteen concluded.

The Boss has now joined the ranks of Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and many other celebrities endorsing Harris and Walz.

Celebrities endorsing Trump include Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Russell Brand, Amber Rose, among many others.