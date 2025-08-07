Trump’s Department of Justice asked Pennsylvania to turn over its voter registration list

The Department of Justice has asked Pennsylvania to turn over its entire, unredacted, voter registration list as part of the Trump administration’s nationwide campaign to demand election records from the states.

In a letter Monday the agency asked Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt to turn over all voter registration data from the November 2022 election through last year’s presidential election. Additionally, the letter asked Schmidt to identify any registered voters who had been removed from the state’s voter rolls for lack of citizenship, incompetency, or a felony conviction.

The letter, which the Inquirer obtained Thursday, follows similar requests to at least 15 other states for voter roll information, according to the Associated Press.

The Department of Justice has sent dozens of letters to state election officials, including in Pennsylvania, seeking voter rolls; requesting information about election processes; and asking state officials to develop information sharing relationships.

In a Friday statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the DOJ had a “statutory mandate to enforce our federal voting rights laws,” but she did not indicate any specific issue being investigated in Pennsylvania.

“Ensuring the voting public’s confidence in the integrity of our elections is a top priority of this administration,” Dhillon said.

A Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson said the state has not yet responded and declined to comment further.

The Justice Department probe into election information comes as President Donald Trump continues to make false claims of fraud in the 2020 election and has sought to influence the outcome of the 2026 midterms, demanding redistricting in red states like Texas.

David Becker, the executive director of the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, said the actions of the federal government appeared designed to sow doubt in election security ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“This is the first time we’ve ever seen the federal government weaponized to amplify false claims of voter fraud,” he said.

The letters seeking information on voter rolls, he said, often misrepresented or exhibited misunderstanding about federal election data and the role of the federal government in voter-roll maintenance. The federal government, he said, has no such role and cannot legally request the data from the states.

Earlier this summer Pennsylvania received and responded to a DOJ letter that contained a series of questions about the commonwealth’s voter registration procedures. And last month the DOJ sent another letter asking for a meeting with Schmidt to discuss information sharing.

The request for the state’s full, unredacted, voter registration list represents an escalation in the federal inquiry as the list contains personal identifying information for the commonwealth’s more than 8 million registered voters.

Thus far, the Associated Press reports, no state has fully complied with the agency’s requests. Some have sent redacted versions of the list to the agency. Others, including Maine and Minnesota have refused to comply in any way, arguing the administration’s request violates state and federal law.

The agency asked Pennsylvania to provide all the requested information within 14 days.