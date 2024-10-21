Trump evasive about raising Pa. minimum wage while pretending to work at McDonald’s in Bucks County

While visiting a McDonald’s in Bucks County on Sunday, former President Donald Trump failed to answer a question about raising the minimum wage even though an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania voters support an increase.

Trump, 78, “worked” the fry cooker at a McDonald’s — which was closed to the public for the event — in Feasterville.

In a video clip posted on X, a large group of reporters can be seen in the reflection of the drive-through window as Trump speaks to them through the open side.

“Well, I think this,” Trump began in response to a question about raising the minimum wage. “I think these people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something — a process that’s beautiful.”

The beginning of the question is cut off, so it’s unclear if the reporter was asking about raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage specifically. At $7.25, the state’s minimum wage is aligned with the federal rate, and is one of the lowest minimum wages in the country. It hasn’t been changed since 2009, the last time the federal minimum wage was increased.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see these are great franchises and produce a lot of jobs and it’s great,” Trump went on. “And great people work in here too.” As several reporters shouted again about the minimum wage, he continued to ignore them.

Trump’s obfuscation could mean something to the more than three-quarters of all Pennsylvanians who somewhat or strongly support increasing the state minimum wage.

According to a Philadelphia Inquirer/ New York Times/ Siena College poll released in mid-October, 82% of eligible Pennsylvania voters at least somewhat support raising the wage. Among eligible voters planning to vote for Trump, 67% somewhat or strongly support raising the wage compared to 96% of voters who plan to cast a ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris.

32BJ SEIU, a labor union that represents service workers including maintenance workers, security guards and food service workers, has long advocated for raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $15 as part of the “Fight for $15″ campaign.

“Trump’s McDonald’s theatrics are a slap in the face to the men and women who work those jobs in real life and make a poverty wage of $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania,” said Sam Williamson, 32BJ SEIU Vice President and PA State Director. “As a founder of the ‘Fight for $15′ movement, we know the life-changing difference that an increased minimum wage can make for working families in PA and across the country. It sends a loud and clear message that Kamala Harris is the only candidate who will bring relief for working families by raising the federal minimum wage.”

Trump’s visit to the fast food chain came after Harris, 60, has said on the campaign trail that she worked at McDonald’s as a teenager.