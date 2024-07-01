Ahead of November’s election, voting rights groups are suing to force a Pa. county to tell voters their ballot has issues

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the Public Interest Law Center are suing to force a Southwest Pennsylvania county to alert voters if their mail ballot is invalid, setting up a fight that could impact election offices across the state and, ultimately, help shape which ballots get counted in the 2024 election.

The suit is the latest in a string of more than a dozen ongoing challenges to Pennsylvania’s election system, nearly all of which aim to have an impact in November. In recent elections, the swing state has been decided by margins smaller than 2% of the vote, meaning any change to what votes are counted carries weight.

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of seven Washington County voters, the county’s local NAACP and the Center for Coalfield Justice, argues that Washington County violated Pennsylvania’s constitution and denied voters due process by refusing to alert them ahead of April’s primary election that their mail ballots could not be counted because of errors with the date, signature, or privacy envelope.

While the suit is directed specifically at Washington County, an eventual ruling could send a signal to county election boards statewide and set new legal precedent over whether counties are obligated to alert voters if their ballot is invalid.

“The right to vote is fundamental to a well-functioning democracy and the right from which all others flow,” Mimi McKenzie, legal director at the left-leaning Public Interest Law Center, said in a release. “The Washington board’s refusal to tell voters they made a mistake, and, in fact, to affirmatively mislead voters, is an assault on democracy. County boards of election should support voting, not obstruct it.”

A spokesperson for the Washington County Board of Elections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state’s election system is also facing challenges from the right. A far-right legal group filed a lawsuit last month challenging Pennsylvania’s voter registration system with false claims of election fraud and making other allegations without proof. Former Delaware County Council Candidate Joy Schwartz, a Republican, filed a lawsuit last month demanding all votes in the suburban county be hand-counted.

Why is the ACLU suing Washington County?

According to the ACLU and Law Center suit, Washington County in 2023 alerted voters if their ballot was invalid and helped them remedy the issue but the county election board changed course this year when it voted against continuing the policy.

Additionally, the suit said, the election board directed county officials to mark the incorrect ballots as “received” in the statewide voter system rather than “pending” or “canceled.” This notation meant voters did not receive any notification that their ballot wouldn’t be counted and that the online ballot tracker led them to believe everything was fine.

Furthermore, the suit said, Washington County was the only county in the state that refused to tell voters who called the office that their ballot was invalid.

Statewide, nearly 8,000 ballots were rejected in April’s primary because of issues with the date, signature or privacy envelope. Voting rights advocates, including the ACLU, have been pushing counties across the state to adopt “notice and cure” policies to help voters remedy those issues before election day — and reduce the number of people disenfranchised due to errors.

The ACLU has been involved in numerous other similar suits challenging the state law which requires voters to write the date on their mail ballot and individual county practices regarding which mail ballots are counted.

The suits have generally sought to limit the potential for voters to make a minor error that ultimately invalidates their ballot. The civil rights group is arguing in state and federal court that the date requirement should be thrown out.

In an interview with the Inquirer last month Marian Schneider, senior policy counsel for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said counties need to properly mark invalid ballots in the state system so voters can be notified — exactly the practice the latest lawsuit accused Washington County of disregarding.

Counties, however, have taken varying approaches, often based on the advice of their own attorneys. Pennsylvania’s election code grants significant power to county officials and the 2019 law that allowed Pennsylvanians to vote by mail without an excuse left several details open to interpretation.