Attorney ‘Jawn’ Morgan is billboard famous. Now he’s teasing a jump into politics.

Philadelphians may know him as “Jawn” Morgan, but lately the Florida–based attorney whose slang-y billboards caused a local stir hopes to be seen as a political disrupter.

John Morgan, a Democratic megadonor who is the founder of the nationwide personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan, announced last week that he is forming a new political party for “those of us stuck in the middle.”

“Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues ... ” Morgan wrote in a Feb. 26 post on X .

Last year, as rumors swirled Morgan was considering running as an independent in Florida’s 2026 gubernatorial race, Morgan floated the idea of launching what he then called the “Capitalist Party.”

It is unclear from Morgan’s post whether that prospect still stands. The attorney alluded that joining the centrist third party No Labels was “not an option.”

Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his law firm.

In addition to being the face of what is proclaimed the nation’s largest personal injury firm, Morgan was long a fundraiser for Democratic candidates and is a vocal supporter of some causes associated with the political left.

That includes support for legalizing medical marijuana and sex work, as well as raising the minimum wage, though the billionaire’s other views — including stances against monopolies and transgender participation in youth sports, Politico reported in December— crisscross the political divide.

Morgan considered a gubernatorial run in 2017 but withdrew his support for the Democratic party that year, save for candidates he “likes personally.”

His coziness with the party continued to rupture last year, when he announced he would not put money behind former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

Morgan has since shared few other details about his purported third party since divulging a theoretical run to replace Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited.

Of course, Morgan wouldn’t be courting Pennsylvania voters. Yet, he remains a near-constant presence on Morgan & Morgan billboards up and down I-95 and elsewhere in the region.

And his tongue-in-cheek use of the Philly slang term “jawn” has ruffled feathers in the past, leading some local scholars to suggest Morgan had appropriated a term coined by the city’s Black community .

For other residents, the billboard squabble was simply a wake up call to the fact that Morgan wasn’t actually based in Philadelphia — as the ads led many to believe.

Morgan has some time to decide whether he’ll enter the Florida race.

He would join a growing field of candidates that includes MAGA-approved Republican congressmember Byron Donalds, who has already declared a bid to replace DeSantis. Other possible GOP contenders include disgraced former Florida representative Matt Gaetz and DeSantis’ wife, Casey.

Some form of announcement from Morgan seems imminent — on X, the attorney ended his musing over a new third-party by saying his lawyer was “drafting the paperwork.”