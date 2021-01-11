Latest New Jersey governor wants Trump removed from office, urges residents not to travel to inauguration
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said President Trump should be immediately removed from office by any way possible.
“I’ve run out of things to say about President Trump,” he said. “I’ve been asked ‘If you were in the House would you vote to impeach him?’ Yes, I would. If I were in the Senate, I’d vote to convict him. And if I were in his cabinet, I’d join on the 25th amendment.”
Murphy said state law enforcement officials were aware of possible security threats or protests planned for Trenton next week, and urged anyone who is thinking about mounting a counterprotest not to do it.
“Even if your heart is 1,000% in the right place, stay home. Just stay home,” he said. “There’s no need to get in the mix.”
Murphy urged politicians who have enabled President Trump by supporting his accusations of voter fraud to “stand up and say the right thing,” saying it would help the country.
He also condemned the Nazi symbols seen on clothing worn by some of the insurrectionists who overran the Capitol last week.
“Anyone who has not spoken out against this insurrection last week, this is who your silence is enabling. This is who you’re standing with,” he said. “When you refuse to denounce what they have done, it’s the same as giving them a pass.”
— Allison Steele
Gab, a Pennsylvania-based social network, is the new online hub for the far-right fringe
After Twitter banned President Trump last week and Apple, Amazon and Google all outlined plans to deplatform Parler — the social network that became known as a home for the far-right and followers of the conspiracy theory QAnon — many Parler users began to post the same notice: “Follow me on Gab.”
That’s the social network born in 2016 in a Philadelphia co-working space, and now based in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to SEC filings. It first drew national attention in 2018, after Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue shooter was revealed to be a Gab regular.
As of April 2019, Gab claimed to have 900,000 registered accounts. It’s now counting “600,000 new users per day [and] 39 million visits this week,” Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in an email Monday morning. He declined an interview request. In other posts, the company said it added 10 new servers to keep up with swelling demand.
— Samantha Melamed
Pa. attorney general’s office working with feds on Capitol riot cases
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that “many more” who were involved in last week’s Capitol insurrection will be arrested.
”This violent insurrection must have real consequences,” said Shapiro, who said he believed President Trump should be impeached and that elected officials who spread the president’s lies should be “expelled.”
In a response to a question about the insurrection, Shapiro, who was speaking at a press conference in Media, Pa., about an unrelated issue, said his office has been working with the FBI and other federal officials to gather evidence and tips around potential arrests.
”There will be many more arrests to come,” he said.
”You’ve seen that about 100 people have already been charged,” “More will be charged as well.”
”We can’t as a commonwealth or as a country simply chalk this up to a protest,” he said. “I’ll defend people’s first amendment rights to peacefully protest. That’s not what this was.”
— Juliana Reyes
N.J. congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol lockdown
A Democratic congresswoman from the Trenton area has tested positive for the coronavirus after sheltering in a secure location Wednesday amid the insurrection at the Capitol.
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old lung cancer survivor, said in a statement Monday that she believed she was exposed “during protective isolation,” in a crowded room where some House members refused to wear masks. Congress’ attending physician alerted lawmakers and aides Sunday that a person in the room had the virus.
Video published by Punchbowl News, an online newsletter, showed several Republican House members, including Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, unmasked in the room Wednesday and declining to accept masks offered by a Democratic colleague. There’s no indication that those Republicans had the virus or were the ones who exposed her.
A number of House members, staffers and reporters sheltered together in the room for several hours Wednesday as police tried to quell the riot inside the Capitol.
“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents,” Watson Coleman said in a statement.
She had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, according to the statement.
— Jonathan Tamari
Tours of Washington Monument suspended over ‘credible threats’ surrounding inauguration
Tours of the Washington Monument have been suspended until at least Jan. 24 over concerns about “credible threats” surrounding the inauguration of President-election Joe Biden, the National Park Service announced Monday.
The park service said it may also suspend access to roadways, parking areas, and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant.
Limits on the public’s access to Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, and Old Post Office Tower are already in effect in response to the pandemic, the park service said.
— Rob Tornoe
House pushes to impeach Trump for ‘incitement of insurrection’
Impeachment pressure mounting, the House worked swiftly Monday to try to oust President Donald Trump from office, pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act first in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — in an impeachment resolution that could go to a vote by midweek. First, Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before Jan. 20, when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.
“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” reads the four-page impeachment bill.
“He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it reads.
— Associated Press
Pelosi gives Pence 24 hours to act on Trump
On Monday, a House resolution calling on Vice President Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office was blocked by Republicans. However, the full House is set to hold a roll-call vote on that resolution on Tuesday, and it is expected to pass.
After that, Pelosi said Pence will have 24 hours to respond. Next, the House would proceed to impeachment. A vote could come Wednesday.
Pence has given no indication he is ready to proceed on such a course, which would involve invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution with a vote by a majority of the Cabinet to oust Trump before Jan. 20.
— Associated Press